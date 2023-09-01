ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Suspected vandals attack Jigawa water plant, steal items worth ₦‎20m - Commissioner

News Agency Of Nigeria

The commissioner added that the rampant theft and destruction of water facilities across the state is causing hardship to the citizens in terms of access to potable water and causing set to government efforts to provide water for all.

Suspected vandals attack Jigawa water plant, steal items worth ₦‎20m - Commissioner (Illustration purpose)
Suspected vandals attack Jigawa water plant, steal items worth ₦‎20m - Commissioner (Illustration purpose)

Recommended articles

The Commissioner for Water Resources, Alhaji Ibrahim Garba, made this known when he inspected the facility on Friday. Garba, who expressed worry over the incident, said government will take drastic measures against those sabotaging its efforts to provide potable water to residents of the state.

“This is very sad and unfortunate indeed. Items worth over ₦‎20 million were stolen by the vandals.

“This is the first time this is happening since the creation of this water facility in Birninkudu in the last 50 years.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This is happening across the state as it happened in Kazaure where about 20 boreholes were destroyed, cables dug out and carted away, it also happened in Babura, Gumel and Dutse. So it rampantly happening,” Garba lamented.

He added that the rampant theft and destruction of water facilities across the state is causing hardship to the citizens in terms of access to potable water and causing set to government efforts to provide water for all.

The commissioner therefore, advised the general public to take full ownership of all facilities and other critical infrastructure provided by government facilities in their respective communities and report any suspicious movement around such facilities to the security agencies for prompt action.

Also speaking, the Zonal Manager of the Jigawa Water Baord, in charge of Birninkudu, Buji and Gwaram, Malam Yunusa Shuaibu, who was among those attacked by the suspected vandals, told newsman that the hoodlums attacked the facility at about midnight on Tuesday.

“It was on Tuesday around midnight that a gang of people numbering about 10 carrying dangerous weapons attacked the facility where I the manager and two other staff were attacked.

ADVERTISEMENT

“They tied me up and hit me and other staff with stick, while one staff managed to escape.

“They cut off cables and stole items worth over ₦‎20 million, in they ransacked the facility,” the official alleged.

Shuaibu listed the items stolen by the suspected vandals as high lift cable (150mm×4core), DB cable (100mm×4core), two high lift rotor (75kv), three Kickstarters (100kv), four solar batteries (300arm) and computers.

Others are stock cable (6mm flexible, 150mm×4core, 100mm×4core and 16mm×4core), two batteries (150arm 12vol), pump (30kv), seven impellers, overload spear parts, iron slab and five mobile phones.

Also, commenting the Chairman of the Council, Alhaji Magaji Yusuf, pointed out that the a substantial number of residents of the area depend on the facility for their daily water need. Yusif said two third of the 200,000 residents of the local government could not get access to water due to the vandalism.

ADVERTISEMENT

He added that the facility, built in 1972, treats 400 cubic litre of water per hour. The chairman promised that the council will take proactive measures to forestall future occurrence of the incidents.

According to him, the council will also take immediate action to ensure that water supply continues, pending the general repair of the facility by the state government.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Late Taiwo Akinkunmi's family calls on FG to honour him with state burial

Late Taiwo Akinkunmi's family calls on FG to honour him with state burial

BREAKING: NLC initiates 2-day warning strike

BREAKING: NLC initiates 2-day warning strike

Gov Bago expresses concern over rising cases of substance abuse among youths

Gov Bago expresses concern over rising cases of substance abuse among youths

Gombe Govt approves ₦10,000 increment in workers’ salary

Gombe Govt approves ₦10,000 increment in workers’ salary

Keyamo lays out FG's plans to generate more revenue from FAAN

Keyamo lays out FG's plans to generate more revenue from FAAN

Ex-presidential candidates call on Tinubu to include them in his govt

Ex-presidential candidates call on Tinubu to include them in his govt

Top 10 crazy things billionaires do to have fun

Top 10 crazy things billionaires do to have fun

Minister of Transport supports plans to reintroduce Kaduna train service

Minister of Transport supports plans to reintroduce Kaduna train service

Tinubu seeks UNs' assistance to tackle terrorism, poverty

Tinubu seeks UNs' assistance to tackle terrorism, poverty

Pulse Sports

Yetunde Barnabas: Nollywood actress jumps for joy over multi-million-naira gift by Super Eagles star on her birthday

Yetunde Barnabas: Nollywood actress jumps for joy over multi-million-naira gift by Super Eagles star on her birthday

Arsenal vs Man Utd: 5 things Arteta must do for the Gunners to beat the Red Devils

Arsenal vs Man Utd: 5 things Arteta must do for the Gunners to beat the Red Devils

Asisat Oshoala: Super Falcons star shows off style with Barcelona in Mexico

Asisat Oshoala: Super Falcons star shows off style with Barcelona in Mexico

From earning over N80million weekly to earning less than N22m - Ighalo’s new Saudi wages REVEALED!

From earning over N80million weekly to earning less than N22m - Ighalo’s new Saudi wages REVEALED!

Lautaro Martinez is not on same level as Osimhen — Ex-Inter defender

Lautaro Martinez is not on same level as Osimhen — Ex-Inter defender

Wilfred Ndidi teases Bayern Munich and Nottingham Forest with stellar cameo for Leicester

Wilfred Ndidi teases Bayern Munich and Nottingham Forest with stellar cameo for Leicester

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Female student goes partially blind after slap by Nkwatia Presby SHS headmaster

Female student goes partially blind after slap by Nkwatia Presby SHS headmaster (video)

Ghanaian man falls dead as bullet penetrates him during bulletproof power showoff

Ghanaian man falls dead as bullet penetrates him during bulletproof power showoff (video)

Sock photo: Woman handcuffed

Plumber confesses to killing girlfriend, having sex with corpse before burying it secretly

Male teacher assaulted by mob for allegedly having sex with another man in Prestea

Male teacher assaulted by mob for allegedly having sex with another man in Prestea