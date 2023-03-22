Suspected political thugs set court ablaze in Ebonyi
Hoodlums suspected to be political thugs have set ablaze a state High Court in Owutu-Edda, Afikpo South Local Government Area of Ebonyi.
She said that the hoodlums invaded the court on Tuesday and set the building ablaze.
Uduma explained that the court building, documents and other valuables were completely burnt.
The Chairman of Afikpo South Local Government Area, Mr Chima Nkama also confirmed the incident, adding that the matter was reported to the police.
