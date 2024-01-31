ADVERTISEMENT
Suspected kidnapper tried to bribe police officers with ₦8.6m found in his car

News Agency Of Nigeria

Seven mobile phones, ₦3,000 MTN recharge card and seven amulets were also recovered from the suspect.

The Taraba State Police Command also arrested five other suspected kidnappers (image used for illustration) [Guardian]
Joseph Eribo, the Commissioner of Police in the state, who made this known on Wednesday in Jalingo, said that the suspect was arrested by mobile policemen at a check point at Yaggai on Jalingo-Yola bypass.

He said the 35-year-old suspect, who hails from Mubi, was arrested on Tuesday in a Toyota car with registration number YLA 321 ZY.

According to him, during interrogation, the suspect failed to give satisfactory account of himself and a search of his vehicle revealed the sum of ₦8,555,000 in cash, seven mobile phones, ₦3,000 MTN recharge card and seven amulets.

"Immediately police started searching the vehicle, two of the suspects jumped out of the car and ran into the bush. The suspect tried to bribe the PMF team, requested them to take the whole money and allow him go but the team refused and arrested him accordingly.

"During further investigation, we discovered another ₦4 million in the suspect’s bank account," he said.

The commissioner of police also announced the arrest of five other suspected kidnappers by the command's anti-kidnapping unit and local vigilante members.

He gave the names of the suspects as Habibu Ibrahim alias Rilwanu; Abba Mohammed aka Gandari; Aliyassa'u Umar; Abdulaziz Adamu aka Dan-Mallam, and Danlami Ibrahim, alias Teacher.

He said that three AK47 rifles each with five rounds of live ammunition were recovered from them.

