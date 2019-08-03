Supposed tallest man in Nigeria, Afeez Oladimeji popularly known as Agoro has denied the rumour about him that he’s married.

This is coming two weeks after he announced on a TV show that he’s planning to get married to his woman.

On Friday, August 2, 2019, the photograph of Oladimeji and a woman wearing the same Ankara fabric at a social function, which was said to be their wedding ceremony went viral.

Popular social commentator, Kayode Ogundamisi, shared the picture on his Twitter handle @ ogundamisi and wrote: “Reported to be the tallest man in Nigeria. Recently got married. (Unverified).’’

Many Nigerians that commented under the post congratulated him while others expressed doubt about the photograph in relation to the alleged marriage.

Debunking the rumour, Oladimeji while speaking with Punch on Friday said the viral photograph wasn’t a wedding picture, adding that it was a photo he took at an event he attended last Saturday.

According to Punch, Oladimeji said the woman with him in the photograph was a school proprietress who invited him to the event.

“I am yet married. My attention was drawn to the photo and I need to tell my fans that I am not married. The woman in the photograph with me is a school proprietor. She invited me to an event and the photograph was taken after the event.’’

Recently, Oladimeji was invited to “Wake Up Nigeria,” a Television show on TV Continental.

On the show, the man, whose height is 7'4, said an over-secretion of a hormone called gigantism was responsible for his tallness.

When asked about marriage, he said he’s planning to get married to his woman soon. he said, “I have a loved one now, we are planning to do something very soon.”

However, while responding to the marriage rumour, Oladimeji told Punch that God’s time is the best, adding that his fans should know that he will get married next year.