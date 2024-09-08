ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Tragic Sunday in Niger as petrol tanker explosion kills 48 people, 50 cattle burnt

News Agency Of Nigeria

The scene of the disaster is two kilometres away from the Dendo community in Agaie Local government Area.

An image shows the devastation from a petrol tanker explosion.
An image shows the devastation from a petrol tanker explosion.

Recommended articles

Alhaji Abdullahi- Baba-Arah, Director-General, Niger Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), disclosed this in a statement in Minna on Sunday.

He said the agency received a report of a deadly tanker explosion that occurred on Sunday at about 12:30 am along the Bida-Agaie-Lapai highway.

According to him, the scene of the disaster is two kilometres away from the Dendo community in Agaie Local government Area.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said the incident occurred when a petrol tanker loaded with petrol (PMS) collided with a trailer truck loaded with travellers and cattle from Wudil in Kano State en route to Lagos.

Baba-Arah said two other vehicles, a crane truck and a pickup van, were involved in the multiple incidents.

He disclosed that over 30 people have been confirmed dead, with over 50 cattle burnt alive.

The director-general said the agency’s ‘Rapid Respond Team (RRT) and other ‘Local Emergency Management Committees (LGEMCs)’ were still at the scene of the incident.

He said that they were conducting search and rescue operations as more corpses were still trapped inside the ill-fated trucks.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Abuja poultry owner laments as govt destroys ₦150m investment, 5,000 birds dead

Abuja poultry owner laments as govt destroys ₦150m investment, 5,000 birds dead

Benue communities sign peace accord to resolve long-standing conflicts

Benue communities sign peace accord to resolve long-standing conflicts

Electricity consumers lament transfer to Band A, complain about supply

Electricity consumers lament transfer to Band A, complain about supply

Wike signs MoU with Chinese companies on electricity, water supply in FCT

Wike signs MoU with Chinese companies on electricity, water supply in FCT

Bishop shares free fuel to okada riders in Enugu to ease hardship

Bishop shares free fuel to okada riders in Enugu to ease hardship

Presidency disowns yacht with Nigerian flag linked to Tinubu

Presidency disowns yacht with Nigerian flag linked to Tinubu

Tinubu trying hard, inherited near- bankrupt nation - Tafawa-Balewa

Tinubu trying hard, inherited near- bankrupt nation - Tafawa-Balewa

We're investigating Pastor Jeremiah's miracle water, soap - NAFDAC

We're investigating Pastor Jeremiah's miracle water, soap - NAFDAC

Community leader collected ₦700k from bandits, allowed them kill 30 - Katsina Gov

Community leader collected ₦700k from bandits, allowed them kill 30 - Katsina Gov

Pulse Sports

Nigeria 3-0 Benin: Lookman and Osimhen power Super Eagles to emphatic AFCON 2025 win

Nigeria 3-0 Benin: Lookman and Osimhen power Super Eagles to emphatic AFCON 2025 win

'From Henry to Muller'- Top 10 Goal-Scoring Legends in Football History [Ranked]

'From Henry to Muller'- Top 10 Goal-Scoring Legends in Football History [Ranked]

Nigerian defender declared missing in Nigeria

Nigerian defender declared missing in Nigeria

Victor Osimhen Salary: How the Super Eagles striker went from earning ₦390 million to ₦22 billion per year

Victor Osimhen Salary: How the Super Eagles striker went from earning ₦390 million to ₦22 billion per year

Report: Galatasaray agree to pay Osimhen ₦17 billion after Chelsea refuse to pay the same amount

Report: Galatasaray agree to pay Osimhen ₦17 billion after Chelsea refuse to pay the same amount

I did not beg for the job — Eguaveon reveals why he accepted Super Eagles coaching role

I did not beg for the job — Eguaveon reveals why he accepted Super Eagles coaching role

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Police detain Lagos man for pushing his younger brother to death during fight

Police detain Lagos man for pushing his younger brother to death during fight

He was found dead with an insecticide bottle by his side [Eagleeyes News]

Man reportedly commits suicide after his flatmate reported him to police

She was on her way to her uncle's house when the brothers seized her (Image used for illustrative purpose) [Shutterstock]

2 brothers rape 14-year-old girl in Rivers

NSCDC officials in action. [Twitter:@official_NSCDC]

I was being fed only twice daily - Osun boy who ran away from guardian’s house