Artist: T Dollar
Street-pop sensation T Dollar drops new EP 'Rise'
Rising street-pop sensation T Dollar has released a new EP titled 'Rise'.
Read Also
Album Title: Rise
Genre: Afrobeats, Street-pop
Date of Release: October 21th, 2022
Producers: UNKNOWN
Song Art:
Pulse Nigeria
Length: 17 minutes 39 seconds
Features: 3 - Otega, Harrysong, Oladips
Label: D6R Entertainment LTD
Details/Takeaway: T Dollar is amongst the street-pop artists elevating the genre and taking it to a new crop of listeners. With 'Rise' EP, T Dollar is set to further prove himself as a special talent.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng
Recommended articles
Fake NIN enrolment Centre found in Niger Republic
ASUU: List of Universities resuming on October 24
Supreme Court affirms Oborevwori as Delta PDP governorship candidate
Supreme Court to deliver judgement on Delta PDP guber ticket
Tinubu's lingo is in fashion of MKO Abiola - Festus Keyamo
CAN President dissociates self from Tinubu’s Presidential Campaign Council list
Peter Obi welcomed with cheers as he rides boat to visit Benue flood victims
Calling Lekki shooting 'massacre' is debatable - Obi's running mate, Datti
Alleged $41.8m theft: FBI not looking for me - Senator Nnamani
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox