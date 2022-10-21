RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Street-pop sensation T Dollar drops new EP 'Rise'

Adeayo Adebiyi

Rising street-pop sensation T Dollar has released a new EP titled 'Rise'.

T Dollar - 'Rise'
Artist: T Dollar

Album Title: Rise

Genre: Afrobeats, Street-pop

Date of Release: October 21th, 2022

Producers: UNKNOWN

Song Art:

T Dollar - 'Rise'

Length: 17 minutes 39 seconds

Features: 3 - Otega, Harrysong, Oladips

Label: D6R Entertainment LTD

Details/Takeaway: T Dollar is amongst the street-pop artists elevating the genre and taking it to a new crop of listeners. With 'Rise' EP, T Dollar is set to further prove himself as a special talent.

