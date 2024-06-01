Speedy driver zooms off after knocking woman down in Anambra, victim dead

Adeoye Irelewuyi, Commander of the FRSC in Anambra, who told newsmen on Saturday in Awka, said that the driver fled the scene after the incident.

Irelewuyi said that the likely cause of the accident was speeding.

He said that the crash involved an unidentified driver of a Toyota Hiace commercial bus with no registration number, en route to Upper Iweka, Onitsha.

“According to eyewitness reports, the driver of the vehicle, who was on speed, rammed into a pedestrian female adult and zoomed off.

“FRSC rescue team arrived at the scene and took the victim to Toronto Mortuary after the doctor confirmed her death,” he said.

While condoling with the family of the dead, Irelewuyi cautioned motorists on speeding, especially during the rainy season.