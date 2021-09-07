Shoot Your Shot at Golden Penny for #300k

Currently on its second edition, Shoot Your Shot was created by Golden Penny in 2020. Hosted entirely online, the competition gives a platform to creative foodies to express and be rewarded for their talent.

And because only tested talent can judge true talent, the brand has assembled a team of superstars in the food and photography industries to help them pick this year’s winners. This year’s judges are chef Tolani Tayo-Osikoya [@diaryofakitchenlover], BBNaija alumni and foodterpreneur Lucy Edet and chef Gina Ekihodi. Rounding up the 5-man team are renowned photographers, Emmanuel Oyeleke and Kelechi Amadi-Obi.

The judges cannot wait to see your entries, so get going in these easy steps:

Pulse Nigeria

1. Follow @gpennyfoods on Instagram & Facebook.

2. Post an amazing picture of a meal or food art with the hashtag #GPShootYourShot and tag @gpennyfoods

3. Click the following link to register your entry: https://www.fmnfoods.com/shoot-your-shot/

4. Your entry or entries must be created using at least one Golden Penny product.

Follow the above instructions exactly to be eligible for any of the following prizes:

1st Prize: A Vlogger kit including an iphone 12, a ring light, a microphone and a pair of camera lenses for mobile phones along with #300,000.

2nd Prize: A pair of camera lenses for mobile phones along with #200,000.

3rd Prize: #100,000.

There are also lots of delicious Golden Penny products to be won. Entries close on the 10th of September, so get shooting now.

Golden Penny has been and will always be committed to being at the heart of finding and supporting talent in Nigeria.