ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Secondary school leaver jailed 2 years for $500 fraud on TikTok

News Agency Of Nigeria

The convict, in his plea for mercy, had prayed the court to temper justice with mercy.

An illustrative image of a Nigerian prison [Dataphyte]
An illustrative image of a Nigerian prison [Dataphyte]

Recommended articles

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Justice Ismail Ijelu sentenced Bilabi to two years’ imprisonment.

The judgment followed his plea bargain agreement to the charge of impersonation preferred against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

“The court is satisfied that the defendant understands the plea bargain agreement and accordingly, the defendant is hereby found guilty.

ADVERTISEMENT

“You just finished secondary school and the only thing you know how to do is to commit a crime,” he said.

Ijelu, however, gave the convict an option of one million naira fine which must be paid within 30 days.

He also ordered that the convict carry out six hours of community service for three months under the supervision of the officials of the Lagos Custodial Centre.

The judge added that the convict must write an undertaking never to go back to the crime and his iPhone7 be forfeited to the Federal Government.

Earlier, the EFCC counsel, Ahmed Yerima, in his review of facts, had told the court that the commission received an intelligence report sometime in October 2023 that some young persons were defrauding innocent citizens around Ajah.

ADVERTISEMENT

Yerima said that the convict was arrested and when his phone was analysed under forensic tools, some fraudulent documents were printed out from his TikTok account.

“He confessed to having created a fake TikTok account where he represented himself as Grace David with username grace_david2 where he benefited $50.

“He raised a manager cheque of N50,000 in favour of the EFCC during the investigation,” he said.

The convict’s extra-judicial statement, iPhone 7, and a cheque of N50,000 were admitted into evidence following no objections from the defence counsel, Ms Mary Uzodimma.

The convict, in his plea for mercy, had prayed the court to temper justice with mercy.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the prosecution, the offence contravenes Section 380 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Wike places ₦20m bounty on 2 suspected criminals

Wike places ₦20m bounty on 2 suspected criminals

FCTA demolishes illegal settlement in Gwarimpa, drives away 15,000 occupants

FCTA demolishes illegal settlement in Gwarimpa, drives away 15,000 occupants

Senate sets up committee to amend Nigeria's 1999 constitution

Senate sets up committee to amend Nigeria's 1999 constitution

Scavengers make brisk business from wreckage of Lagos gas explosion

Scavengers make brisk business from wreckage of Lagos gas explosion

Diri sworn in for 2nd term as Bayelsa Governor

Diri sworn in for 2nd term as Bayelsa Governor

60 lawmakers demand change from presidential to parliamentary system

60 lawmakers demand change from presidential to parliamentary system

Renowned US aviation lawyer says chopper crash that killed Wigwe may be avoidable

Renowned US aviation lawyer says chopper crash that killed Wigwe may be avoidable

Senate mourns Herbert Wigwe, others lost in US helicopter crash

Senate mourns Herbert Wigwe, others lost in US helicopter crash

Women in long-term relationships want marriage proposals, not gifts, for Valentine's

Women in long-term relationships want marriage proposals, not gifts, for Valentine's

Pulse Sports

7 interesting facts and figures about AFCON 2023

7 interesting facts and figures about AFCON 2023

Was Troost-Ekong named AFCON 2023’s best player on merit?

Was Troost-Ekong named AFCON 2023’s best player on merit?

AFCON 2023: Should Jose Peseiro stay as Super Eagles boss after final loss?

AFCON 2023: Should Jose Peseiro stay as Super Eagles boss after final loss?

Oshoala urges Ferdinand to join call for Nwabali to replace Onana at Man United after AFCON heriocs

Oshoala urges Ferdinand to join call for Nwabali to replace Onana at Man United after AFCON heriocs

AFCON 2023: Jose Peseiro’s wife and daughter celebrate Super Eagles after reaching finals

AFCON 2023: Jose Peseiro’s wife and daughter celebrate Super Eagles after reaching finals

AFCON 2023: Sanwo-Olu hails Super Eagles for denying South Africa final spot

AFCON 2023: Sanwo-Olu hails Super Eagles for denying South Africa final spot

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

22-year-old man stabs teenager to death over affair with girlfriend (prr.railfan.net)

Kano man stabs teenager to death for having an affair with girlfriend, bags life imprisonment

court (TheNigerianInfo)

Hotel lodger lands in court after allegedly refusing to pay ₦304,500 bill

Tanker catches fire while discharging petrol in Kogi [NAN]

Tanker catches fire while discharging petrol in Kogi

Kaduna Police arrest 4 suspected drug dealers in Tafa area [Guardian]

Kaduna Police arrest 4 suspected drug dealers in Tafa area