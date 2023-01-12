ADVERTISEMENT
Rivers traditional ruler narrates how woman in labour delivered a baby boy after calling on God of Wike

Damilare Famuyiwa

According to the monarch, until the pregnant woman in labour started to shout ‘the God of Wike’, she could not deliver her baby.

A traditional ruler in Rivers, has stated that a woman who was in labour had gone to the hospital to give birth, attributed her safe delivery to the God of Nyesom Wike, the state Governor.

While addressing the Governor at a function in Ahoda community in Rivers, the royal father sad the woman, who was struggling to give birth, overheard the nurses talking about the Wike’s planned visit to their community on Wednesday, January 11.

According to the monarch, when the woman heard the governor’s name, she started shouting -“the God of Nyesom Wike, let me deliver safely”.

The traditional ruler claimed that after she said those words, she gave birth to her baby with ease.

Tweeps react

The traditional ruler’s story has attracted reactions from Twitter users, with many of them expressing skepticism as regards its legitimacy.

Traditional leaders will say anything to praise politicians after collecting money same as religious leaders, community youth leaders, market men n women leader. If the politicians did not come back to them after election, they’ll use d people who never benefits against them,” Olanrewaju Jamiu wrote.

Another tweep that reacted to the monarch’s story, Udeme Anthony wrote: “Two confused adults. Is a king supposed to be standing to address his subject that are sitting? To even think of the rubbish the king is spewing, all for what, more recognition from Wike. Indeed power and wealth intoxicate.”

Meanwhile, the traditional ruler added that the new mom and her husband would be naming their new baby boy after the Governor.

Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.
