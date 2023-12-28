Rivers residents celebrate arrest of 2 ex-convicts accused of robbery

Police spokesperson in the state, SP Grace Iringe-Koko stated in Port Harcourt on Thursday that the suspects and their fleeing gang members had been terrorising the community for years.

She added that the suspects had been on the police watch list for some time following several complaints of deadly attacks by the gang on residents of the community.

The latest complaint was made on December 1 by a victim who was robbed of his valuables making the police conduct stop-and-search operations, surveillance, and regular patrols in the community.

“The operation eventually led to the arrest of a 27-year-old who claimed to be a bus conductor and was recently released from a correctional centre.

“The suspect had a locally-made pistol on him when he was arrested and he confessed to be working for a 22-year-old robbery gang leader.

“The suspect said his speciality in the gang was the peddling of drugs and servicing of guns for gang members,’’ she stated.

Iringe-Koko explained that police investigation led operatives to a seven-room brothel owned by the gang leader and used as a hideout and launch pad for robberies.

She stated that the alleged gang leader was arrested on December 10 at Green City Estate in Elelenwo, amidst jubilation by already traumatised residents.

“Items recovered from the suspect include an iPhone XX; packs of marijuana, POS machines and locally-made pistols.

“He confessed to running the brothel as a facade for his criminal activities.

“Further investigation showed that he was involved in an earlier robbery and murder case and was recently released from a correctional centre,” Iringe-Koko stated.