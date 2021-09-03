RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Rhapsody Online Prayer Conference a 24-hour prayer program is HERE again!

It is another time to receive answers to prayers and to make a difference in our world!!

STREAMING LIVE ON: https://prayer.rhapsodyofrealities.org and all other Rhapsody platforms.

THIS FRIDAY 6 PM (GMT+1) 3rd-4th September 2021.

Are you registered? Register here: https://prayer.rhapsodyofrealities.org

Have you created your personalized avatar? You can get a personalized avatar using this link: https://prayer.rhapsodyofrealities.org/avatar/

You can also sponsor the distribution of Rhapsody of Realities online using the link below: https://rhapsodyofrealities.org/give/startnow

STREAMING LINK:

ROPC LINK 1 [MAIN]

https://vcpout-lw-wdc-01-sp.internetmultimediaonline.org/vcp/ROPC21hsu84h6g/playlist.m3u8

ROPC LINK 2 [BACKUP]

https://vcpout-ams01.internetmultimediaonline.org/vcp/ROPC21hsu84h6g/playlist.m3u8

HtmlCode

#FeturebyChristEmbassy

