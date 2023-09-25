ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Investigation on fire outbreak at Supreme Court has commenced - FCT Police

News Agency Of Nigeria

Police official added that the chambers of two judges were affected by the fire outbreak.

Nigerian-police (Credit- Businessday NG)
Nigerian-police (Credit- Businessday NG)

Recommended articles

The Police Public Relations Officer in FCT, SP Josephine Adeh, said this in a statement on Monday in Abuja. She said the situation was already under control as personnel of the fire service and the police were on ground. Adeh said that the chambers of two judges were affected by the fire outbreak that started at about 7.00 a.m.

According to her, two chambers of two judges are affected and properties destroyed are yet to be ascertained at the moment. She added that the cause of fire outbreak was still being investigated by appropriate authorities.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Libya arrests officials whose neglect caused flood that killed 4,000 people

Libya arrests officials whose neglect caused flood that killed 4,000 people

What Sam Adeyemi would do if he was President of Nigeria

What Sam Adeyemi would do if he was President of Nigeria

NIS hands over Libya-bound victim of human trafficking to NAPTIP in Kebbi

NIS hands over Libya-bound victim of human trafficking to NAPTIP in Kebbi

NDDC set to inaugurate Bayelsa, Rivers link road in October - MD, NDDC

NDDC set to inaugurate Bayelsa, Rivers link road in October - MD, NDDC

NAFDAC shuts down 8 bakeries, 7 sachet water factories in Bauchi State

NAFDAC shuts down 8 bakeries, 7 sachet water factories in Bauchi State

Flood takes over 5 local government communities in Delta State

Flood takes over 5 local government communities in Delta State

Court reserves judgment on Ajaka’s suit against Yahaya Bello, others

Court reserves judgment on Ajaka’s suit against Yahaya Bello, others

How do you make your Bet Correct?

How do you make your Bet Correct?

French President withdraws ambassador, troops from Niger following coup

French President withdraws ambassador, troops from Niger following coup

Pulse Sports

Mikel Obi: Super Eagles legend branded 'fine boy no pimple' in Dubai

Mikel Obi: Super Eagles legend branded 'fine boy no pimple' in Dubai

Give us Mourinho! Chelsea fans beg for 'Special One' after latest defeat

Give us Mourinho! Chelsea fans beg for 'Special One' after latest defeat

Check out Cristiano Ronaldo’s amazing car collection reportedly worth over a staggering N20 BILLION

Check out Cristiano Ronaldo’s amazing car collection reportedly worth over a staggering N20 BILLION

Anthony Joshua and Burna Boy: Nigerian-born boxer and African giant team up for Boss at Milan Fashion Week

Anthony Joshua and Burna Boy: Nigerian-born boxer and African giant team up for Boss at Milan Fashion Week

How Nigerians can vote for Osimhen to win FIFA Best Player Award ahead of Messi

How Nigerians can vote for Osimhen to win FIFA Best Player Award ahead of Messi

I want to 'teach' after football - Lionel Messi opens up on retirement plan

I want to 'teach' after football - Lionel Messi opens up on retirement plan

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Gay marriage in Delta (Credit: The Guardian Nigeria)

Court grants ₦500k bail to 69 men accused of attending gay wedding in Delta

Lady dumps nduthi for Land Cruiser

Watch: Lady ditches motorbike ride for Land Cruiser in traffic

He did not notice that his passenger had forgotten the money until he reached home [Daily Trust]

Keke napep driver offered 4 women to marry for returning missing ₦15m

Man sues hospital for not stopping him from witnessing wife’s C-section

Man sues hospital for not stopping him when he wanted to witness wife’s C-section