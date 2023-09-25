Investigation on fire outbreak at Supreme Court has commenced - FCT Police
Police official added that the chambers of two judges were affected by the fire outbreak.
The Police Public Relations Officer in FCT, SP Josephine Adeh, said this in a statement on Monday in Abuja. She said the situation was already under control as personnel of the fire service and the police were on ground. Adeh said that the chambers of two judges were affected by the fire outbreak that started at about 7.00 a.m.
According to her, two chambers of two judges are affected and properties destroyed are yet to be ascertained at the moment. She added that the cause of fire outbreak was still being investigated by appropriate authorities.
