Rainstorm destroys 15 houses, farmlands in Kogi community

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the incident, which occurred between Tuesday and Thursday, also left the community Town Hall in ruins. Dr Emmanuel Jeminiwa, National President, Iyah Gbede Development Association (IDA), who spoke to newsmen, described the incident as devastating and very unfortunate.

Jeminiwa who could not provide figure of people and house affected, explained that many families have been rendered homeless and helpless in view of the destruction on their houses

“What’s more worrisome is our food crops such as yams, cassava and maize that have been washed away by torrential rain that left us with no option.

ADVERTISEMENT

“You know that Iyah Gbede is an agrarian community, hence the devastation on our crops. The disaster also affected our community township roads and rendered them impassable,” he lamented.

He added that farmers, who wanted to go and get some remnants from the affected farms, could not go because the bridge along their farms had been destroyed too. He said that the people were in dire need of assistance, adding that the damage done was beyond what the community could handle.

The president, however, called on the Federal and State Governments to assist the community as many of those affected were squatting with either friends or family members for convenience.

He specifically called on the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), corporate organisations and spirited individuals to rescue the community. Meanwhile, the state Commissioner for Environment, Victor Omofeye, said that the government was aware of the incident.

He said report of the unfortunate incident had reached his office and that adequate preparations were being made to go ascertain the level of damage and see how victims could be assisted as expected.

ADVERTISEMENT