These tools should deliver exceptional performance at all times. One very important work tool is a printer, whether you work from home or in the office, you will at one time or the other require a printer.

The HP Smart Tank Printer

The HP SMART TANK is an All-in-One (AIO) printer with best-in-quality printing for everyday use. It allows users work remotely, print, scan and copy conveniently from their smartphones or tablet devices with the HP Smart App.

Users can take advantage of quick borderless printing to produce brochures, flyers and other creative materials. The printer can print up to 8,000 pages colour or 15,000 pages black and comes with pre-filled ink tanks with up to two years’ worth of ink which can be easily monitored and refilled with re-sealable, spill-free bottles.

Printing solutions you can count on

The HP Smart Tank printer is a high quality, cost-effective, fast printing solution that you can count on. The AIO printer is available for purchase at Office R Us Store, Ground Floor, Mega Plaza, Victoria Island and you can also place an order online by visiting https://www.jumia.com.ng/office-r-us-ltd/?q=smart+tank&bcsq=1or call 09098882488 or 0909882499

The HP Neverstop Laser Printer

Users never have to worry about ink with the HP Neverstop Laser printer. Since a majority of workforce now work from home and require a printing technology with fewer intervention, business owners and employees can rely on the Neverstop laser printer to avoid printing hiccups and missing work deadlines.

The HP Neverstop Laser printer allows users to quickly and easily restore toner levels with a fresh new toner. Users can get up to 5,000 pages before the first toner reload and the printer can produce high-volume and quality printouts of sharp text, bold blacks that make documents look neat and professional.

Users can also quickly print or scan documents and pictures from smartphone and mobile devices, virtually anywhere through the HP Smart App. These documents can be scanned and shared with work colleagues via email. The quality of the outputs saves time, effort, and money as the prints are perfect at first run.

The HP Neverstop Laser printers offer versatility at an affordable price. Keep printing and Neverstop.

The Neverstop Laser printer is available for purchase at Office R Us Store, Ground Floor, Mega Plaza, Victoria Island and you can also place an order online by visiting Jumia or call 09098882488 or 0909882499.

