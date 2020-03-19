Pretty lady gets handsy man arrested for touching her breasts inside commercial bus

A handsy young man who could not control his feelings in this time of Coronavirus scare fell for the temptation of touching a lady’s breasts in a commercial bus but he didn’t go scot-free; he got arrested by the police.

A Nigerian lady has narrated how she got the man arrested for touching her boobs while she was sleeping in a bus in Lagos.

According to @yinkaechi who gave the man’s name as Deji, the incident occurred on Tuesday morning after they boarded a bus from Oshodi to Iwo Road.

She added that after the arrest, people were begging her to let it go since it is not “rape”.

“If you know any Deji that entered a bus from Oshodi to Iwo road today, please don’t be worried about him not coming home today or the next couple of days because he’s fine. He’s just been arrested for touching my breast when I was sleeping in the bus.

“I’ll pay his bail tomorrow.

“The idiot was telling me I was dreaming. The passengers said they didn’t see anything. I felt a hand on my body I opened my eyes and saw hand on my breast and raised alarm. I was scared to be honest; he’s here begging now. People are saying I should let it go since it’s not rape,” @yinkaechi wrote on Twitter.

Well, whether she is sleeping or awake, don’t touch no matter how attractive and irresistible her breasts look without her consent.