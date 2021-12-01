Pragmatic Play ventures into lucrative East African market

Pragmatic Play is added to the list, which has just struck a deal to secure a new client in the country. Learn more here.

Who is Pragmatic Play?

Pragmatic Play is a content creator in the iGaming industry. In simple terms, they create casino games for online casino websites and are one of the leaders in the industry. The types of casino games created by their development team include classic casino games, live casino games using a live-streamed dealer from one of their studios, bingo games, virtual sports betting games and a vast range of online slots.

In fact, Pragmatic Play boasts some of the most popular online slot games ever and is one of the leaders in the niche. Every month they create as many as five new slot games for their clients.

Pragmatic Play lands in East Africa (again!)

Over the last few months, Pragmatic Play has announced a string of new partnerships with iGaming companies in East Africa. Their latest partnership was announced in November with a Kenyan gaming brand by the name of Odibet.

The string of partnerships and deals being struck by Pragmatic Play and East African gaming companies reveals their hand and a strong desire to penetrate this exciting and lucrative market.

Who are Odibets?

Odibets is a Kenyan online casino and one of the most popular in the region. The deal with Pragmatic Play will allow Odibets to use Pragmatic's slot games and grant them access to a growing portfolio of live dealer games. This will include access to some of Pragmatic's most revolutionary and celebrated slot games, namely Sweet Bonanza, Wolf Gold, Gates of Olympus, and more.

The live dealer portfolio will include many classic casino games converted into the live experience. Still, it also has innovative titles that compress traditional aspects with new game-show style experiences. One of the most exciting titles Odibets will be able to offer is Sweet Bonanza, a live dealer game developed from one of their best slot games – a revelation in the industry.

The reaction to the partnership

Yossi Barzely works as the Chief Business Development Officer for Pragmatic Play and stated how delighted they are to secure another client in East Africa. He continued to suggest that partnership with trusted brands will help them offer a rounded service to local Kenyan players.

Marketing Manager at Odibets, Aggrey Sayi, echoed these thoughts and touched on how using Pragmatic products will enhance the gaming services offered to their membership base.

