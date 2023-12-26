Policeman flees after killing his colleague over cultists' arrest in Edo

Both officers were said to be attached to Edo State Police Command.

It was gathered that the incident occurred at about 9pm on Sunday, December 24, 2023, in Ikponwosa/Egban community, Egor Local Government Area of Edo.

Operatives of the Edo State Police Anti-Kidnapping Squad and those of the Control Intelligence Rapid Response Squad had embarked on an operation to apprehend some suspected cultists.

The operation was necessitated as suspected cultists had been terrorising the said Ikponwosa/Egban community in recent times.

However, in the course of the operation, a notorious cultist and prime suspect in cult-related activities, who was simply identified as Reggae was arrested by Akhere.

“All of a sudden, Inspector Jonathan Okouromi just lifted his gun, pulled the trigger and shot Akhere from the back. Nobody knew what happened or why he did that. He just fired him from behind. The man fell immediately and started bleeding,” a reliable source was quoted as saying.

The source, who preferred not to be mentioned, said while the shot officer was rushed to the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH), where he was confirmed dead by the doctor on duty, Inspector Okouromi escaped with his gun the moment he realised he had shot his junior colleague to death.

Also, the arrested suspected cultist, Reggae escaped, while one Agbontaen Monday, a member Of the Eiye confraternity was arrested.

The fleeing Inspector Okouromi is still being searched for by the police in Ugbowo division, while the body of the slain police sergeant was deposited at the mortuary as the further investigation continues, it was learnt.