Policeman attacked by suspected motorcyclists dies in Lagos

The Police Public Relations Officer in Lagos, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

Hundeyin said that the Inspector, whose name was not mentioned, was one of the policemen attacked at Ijora Olopa by the assailants on Thursday.

He said that the officer died at an undisclosed hospital on Friday, where he was rushed to on Thursday after the attack.

The image maker said that the policemen went to the area to implement the Okada restriction law of the Lagos State government when they were attacked.

He said no arrest had been made yet as at press time on Friday evening.