ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Police shoot d*ad 3 bandits in Imo gun duel

Damilare Famuyiwa

The hoodlums were gunned down as the officers foiled their attack on a police station.

Police shoot d*ad 3 bandits in Imo gun duel
Police shoot d*ad 3 bandits in Imo gun duel

Men of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) have shot dead three suspected members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its armed affiliate Eastern Security Network (ESN) in a gun duel.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

It was gathered that the officers engaged the bandits in a gun duel to foil attack on Agwa Police station in Oguta Local Government Area of Imo State.

The hoodlums had burnt down the Agwa Central Vigilante office, but were resisted from attacking the police station.

Confirming the incident, the police spokesman in Imo State, CSP Michael Abattam said quick response to a distress call prevented the hoodlums from burning the police station but three of the gangsters were killed in the ensuing gun battle.

His words: “Sequel to the command’s determination to curb the menace of terrorism in the state, today 18/01/2023 at about 1130hrs, in response to a distress call that, hoodlums suspected to be members of the Proscribed Indigeneous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its armed affiliate Eastern Security Network (ESN) had attacked Agwa Central Vigilante Group, burning down their office and are proceeding to attack and set ablaze Agwa Police Station both in Oguta LGA of Imo State, the combatant Command’s Tactical Teams swiftly mobilized to the area.

“Having been informed that the hoodlums had cordoned the station, the police operatives tactically maneuvered their way into the station joined the operatives of the division and professionally engaged the hoodlums in a fierce gun duel, and in the process three of the hoodlums were neutralized while others scampered for safety into the adjoining bushes with various degrees of gun shot wounds, abandoning three of their operational vehicles.

The police spokesperson added that the operatives on combing the bush, discovered the following Items: two Pump Action guns, two Double Barrel guns, 24 rounds or live ammunition, 12 expended cartridges, one Improvised Explosive Device, three operational vehicles – one green coloured Lexus 470GL, one black coloured Toyota Highlander, one Oxblood coloured mini bus, two motorcycles, one iron box, one travelling bag and assorted charms.

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Alleged N2bn fraud: Oronsaye, others know fate April 5

Alleged N2bn fraud: Oronsaye, others know fate April 5

Police arrest 405 robbery suspects, kill 51 in 2 years in Lagos

Police arrest 405 robbery suspects, kill 51 in 2 years in Lagos

Kano State reports 78 suspected cases of diphtheria from 14 LGs – official

Kano State reports 78 suspected cases of diphtheria from 14 LGs – official

Peter Obi projected to force a rerun

Peter Obi projected to force a rerun

Tinubu will care for Igbos like Buhari is doing, says Gov. Umahi

Tinubu will care for Igbos like Buhari is doing, says Gov. Umahi

Court strikes out suit seeking Tinubu’s disqualification

Court strikes out suit seeking Tinubu’s disqualification

Buni approves 35% subsidy for new modern market stores, stalls

Buni approves 35% subsidy for new modern market stores, stalls

Lagos declares work-free days for public servants to collect their PVCs

Lagos declares work-free days for public servants to collect their PVCs

Mineral resources theft fueling terrorism in North - Kwankwaso

Mineral resources theft fueling terrorism in North - Kwankwaso

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Police arrest 17-year-old boy for impregnating 10 ladies in Rivers

Police arrest 17-year-old boy for impregnating 10 ladies in Rivers

Police arrest couple for brutalizing children after neighbor’s report

Police arrest couple for brutalising children after neighbour’s report

Shadrack Frimpong

Assistant Headmaster shot in the eye while attending to nature’s call in a bush at Ekumfi

Pandemonium as cultists invade Lagos community, vandalize vehicles

Pandemonium as cultists invade Lagos community, vandalize vehicles