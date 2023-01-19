Police shoot d*ad 3 bandits in Imo gun duel

It was gathered that the officers engaged the bandits in a gun duel to foil attack on Agwa Police station in Oguta Local Government Area of Imo State.

The hoodlums had burnt down the Agwa Central Vigilante office, but were resisted from attacking the police station.

Confirming the incident, the police spokesman in Imo State, CSP Michael Abattam said quick response to a distress call prevented the hoodlums from burning the police station but three of the gangsters were killed in the ensuing gun battle.

His words: “Sequel to the command’s determination to curb the menace of terrorism in the state, today 18/01/2023 at about 1130hrs, in response to a distress call that, hoodlums suspected to be members of the Proscribed Indigeneous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its armed affiliate Eastern Security Network (ESN) had attacked Agwa Central Vigilante Group, burning down their office and are proceeding to attack and set ablaze Agwa Police Station both in Oguta LGA of Imo State, the combatant Command’s Tactical Teams swiftly mobilized to the area.

“Having been informed that the hoodlums had cordoned the station, the police operatives tactically maneuvered their way into the station joined the operatives of the division and professionally engaged the hoodlums in a fierce gun duel, and in the process three of the hoodlums were neutralized while others scampered for safety into the adjoining bushes with various degrees of gun shot wounds, abandoning three of their operational vehicles.”