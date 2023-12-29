ADVERTISEMENT
Police rescue pregnant woman from her abductors in Ogun

Damilare Famuyiwa

The woman was abducted in front of her house in Ogun State.

The armed men suddenly came out from the bush in front of their house [Premium Times]
Disclosing this development, Ogun Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Omolola Odutola stated that the woman was abducted at a community in Ijebu-Igbo, Ijebu-North Local Government Area of the state, after being ambushed by some gunmen.

The woman, according to the PPRO, was ambushed alongside her husband in front of their house, but only abducted the former at about 11:05 pm on Monday, December 25, 2023.

The Divisional Police Officer in Ijebu-Igbo received a distress call about a suspected kidnapping incident.

“A team of policemen was dispatched to the scene, when they got to the scene, they saw the husband, but the wife had been kidnapped,” she was quoted as saying.

Odutola quoted the husband as saying that “while they were entering their house, six armed men from nowhere suddenly came out from the bush in front of their house and kidnapped the wife.”

She added that the DPO, his men, operatives of the So-Safe Corps, Amotekun and others formed part of the rescue team.

They searched through the bush for hours and were able to rescue the woman on Tuesday. The woman was taken to hospital for treatment,” she added.

Odutola further revealed that kidnappers were now trying to go into communities to operate.

Going into communities to kidnap is the new trend now. We have taken over the highways in Ogun. You will see policemen on the road now. But the kidnappers have got into the inner villages to start disturbing. We will get them; we are going back to the drawing board. Criminals have no place in this state.

“So, we are calling on our traditional rulers and our community leaders in the state to establish an internal security to barricade the entry and exit points to their communities; and give security agents the necessary information to aid the security of lives and property. Villagers can easily identify strangers in their communities, they should help the police,” she added.

Odutola added that the Ogun Command under the Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Alamutu, will not relent until criminals are flushed out of the state, wherever they are.

Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

