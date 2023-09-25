ADVERTISEMENT
Police rescue pastor who butchered girl from mob

Damilare Famuyiwa

The youth were about to lynch the pastor to avenge the girl’s death, but he was saved by the timely intervention of police.

The pastor, Alex Itedjere [Politics Governance]

It was gathered that the middle-aged cleric snuffed life out of the young girl with a machete in the Agbarha-Otor community, Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State.

The remains of the victim were discovered in the pastor’s house in the agrarian community.

Following the gory incident, the aggrieved youth in the community were said to have stormed the pastor’s house to avenge the death of the young girl.

According to a community resident, the angry youth were on the verge of lynching the cleric in retaliation but the timely intervention of the security operatives who were called in by concerned leaders, saved him.

Demanding Justice for the deceased girl, a human rights activist, Comrade Israel Joe called on Delta State Commissioner of Police, CP Wale Abass to immediately investigate the incident and prosecute the accused person in accordance with the laws of the land.

The command’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Bright Edafe could not be reached for comments on the incident as of the time of filing this report.

But a senior security source from the command who spoke on a condition of anonymity, confirmed the arrest of the suspect.

Meanwhile, in a similar incident, a mob on Thursday, September 21, attacked a yet-to-be-identified man in the Gwagwalada Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, over an alleged disappearance of a male organ.

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

