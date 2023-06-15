ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Police rescue baby abandoned under parked bus in Lagos

News Agency Of Nigeria

Spokesperson for the command, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, made this known on Thursday on his verified Twitter handle @benhundeyin.

Nigerian-police (Credit- Businessday NG)
Nigerian-police (Credit- Businessday NG)

Recommended articles

Spokesperson for the command, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, made this known on Thursday on his verified Twitter handle @benhundeyin.

He said the cry of the baby attracted a passer-by, who informed the police.

“A Lagosian set out for work at about 4.30 a.m. yesterday (Wednesday) and heard the cry of a baby under a parked bus somewhere in Mile 12, Ketu.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Police officers from Ketu Division, after being alerted, have taken the healthy baby girl into safe custody,” he said.

According to the image maker, investigation is ongoing.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

EFCC appoints Abdulkarim Chukkol as acting Chairman

EFCC appoints Abdulkarim Chukkol as acting Chairman

BREAKING: Tinubu appoints Nuhu Ribadu, Dele Alake, Wale Edun as special advisers

BREAKING: Tinubu appoints Nuhu Ribadu, Dele Alake, Wale Edun as special advisers

Abbas appoints ex-Daily Trust staff as media aide

Abbas appoints ex-Daily Trust staff as media aide

Court suspends trial of Stella Oduah over threat to Judge Ekwo's life

Court suspends trial of Stella Oduah over threat to Judge Ekwo's life

Don lauds late Sen. Osinowo’s contributions to June 12 struggle

Don lauds late Sen. Osinowo’s contributions to June 12 struggle

Clark urges Tinubu to prioritise palliatives to ease fuel subsidy removal discomfort

Clark urges Tinubu to prioritise palliatives to ease fuel subsidy removal discomfort

Osun CP urges students to shun cultism, drug abuse

Osun CP urges students to shun cultism, drug abuse

Uzodimma mourns victims of road mishap

Uzodimma mourns victims of road mishap

How the tenures of all 5 EFCC bosses ended in disgrace

How the tenures of all 5 EFCC bosses ended in disgrace

Pulse Sports

Finidi George’s Enyimba success, football philosophy and other factors that qualify him for the Super Eagles job

Finidi George’s Enyimba success, football philosophy and other factors that qualify him for the Super Eagles job

Chelsea target Villarreal's Nico Jackson to fix striker problem

Chelsea target Villarreal's Nico Jackson to fix striker problem

No regrets snubbing Super Eagles for England - Eberechi Eze

No regrets snubbing Super Eagles for England - Eberechi Eze

Jordan Torunarigha: KAA Gent defender dumps Germany for Super Eagles of Nigeria

Jordan Torunarigha: KAA Gent defender dumps Germany for Super Eagles of Nigeria

I am half Nigerian - Arsenal target Noah Okafor responds to fans backlash

I am half Nigerian - Arsenal target Noah Okafor responds to fans backlash

I struggled to adapt — Cristiano Ronaldo on Saudi move

I struggled to adapt — Cristiano Ronaldo on Saudi move

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Image illustration of illicit drugs (Credit: RAND Corporation)

Young Lagosian high on Colorado d*es after hugging transformer

Husband shoots wife during an argument in Edo

Husband shoots wife during argument in Edo

Inuaghata, Osaretin and family (image0 - 2023-06-12T131131318)

Father places bounty on son-in-law who k*lled his pregnant daughter

American charged to court for shooting Nigerian woman who knocked her door

American charged to court for shooting Nigerian woman who knocked her door