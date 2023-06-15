Police rescue baby abandoned under parked bus in Lagos
Spokesperson for the command, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, made this known on Thursday on his verified Twitter handle @benhundeyin.
He said the cry of the baby attracted a passer-by, who informed the police.
“A Lagosian set out for work at about 4.30 a.m. yesterday (Wednesday) and heard the cry of a baby under a parked bus somewhere in Mile 12, Ketu.
“Police officers from Ketu Division, after being alerted, have taken the healthy baby girl into safe custody,” he said.
According to the image maker, investigation is ongoing.
