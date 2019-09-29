Police operatives in Lagos said they have uncovered a suspected baby factory in Lagos and rescued 19 pregnant girls from the factory.

The police spokesman, Bala Elkana, said two suspects have been arrested, while the principal suspect, identified as Madam Oluchi, was said to have escaped.

According to the police, Oluchi, a mother of five, from Mbano, Imo State,bring the girls to Lagos from South-East to get them impregnated.

Elkana said the babies are sold based on their sex; while boys are sold for N500k, the girl are sold for N300K.

The police boss said, “On September 19,2019, at 4pm, while acting on the strength of information from a reliable source, detectives from the Isheri Osun Police Station, led by the Divisional Police Officer, CSP Chike Ibe, stormed a building at 14 Adisa Street, Ayanwale area, Ikotun, Lagos, suspected to be used for child trafficking.

“Nineteen pregnant girls, aged 15 and 28, were rescued. Four kids were also rescued. They were recovered from four different locations.

“They include: 32 Owosho Street, Governor Road, Ikotun; 29 Olugbeyohun Street, Olakunle Bus Stop Abaranja; 4/6 Anomo Street, Abaranja and the address mentioned above. The pregnant women were brought from Rivers, Cross River, Akwa Ibom, Anambra, Abia and Imo states.

“Two suspects, namely Happiness Ukwuoma ‘f’ 40 years old, and Sherifat Ipeya ‘f’ 54 years old, were arrested in connection with the case.

“The suspects did not receive formal medical training but operate as nurses. The suspects are natives of Imo and Epe, Lagos states, respectively. The young women were mostly abducted by the suspects for the purpose of getting them pregnant and selling the babies to potential buyers.

“The girls were tricked with employment as domestic staff in Lagos.

“The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, CP Zubairu Muazu, has visited the scene and ordered the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department to take over the case.”

Elkana said the police are working with agencies and stakeholders to rehabilitate and resettle the pregnant girls and the babies.