Police officers reportedly stormed Timi and Busola Dakolo’s residence on Saturday, July 20, 2019.

According to Sahara Reporters, the officers officers came in a van with number plate BR932KSF.

Sources at Dakolo’s residence said the policemen tried to force the couple to go to Abuja against their will.

Recall that Busola recently alleged that Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo of the Commonwealth of Zion Assembly raped her twice when she was a teenager.

Details later...