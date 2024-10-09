ADVERTISEMENT
Police raid Eiye Confra initiation ceremony in Edo, crack down on illegal arms

News Agency Of Nigeria

The police spokesperson said the state Commissioner of Police, Nemi Iwo reassured the general public of the Command’s commitment to curb crime in the state.

The Public Relations Officer of the command, SP Moses Yamu stated this in a statement on Wednesday in Benin.

Yamu said operatives from Ehor Divisional Police Station on October 5 arrested a suspect in Irue Community with a Beretta pistol.

In another separate operation on October 6, Yamu said the police raided an Eiye Confraternity initiation ceremony in Egbeiri community, Benin, where two suspects were arrested.

According to him, the operatives in the process confiscated a locally made revolver gun and two single-barrel guns.

“The suspects have confessed to the crime and will soon be charged to court,” he said.

He said the commissioner reiterated the subsisting ban by the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun on the activities of non-state actors in the state.

He said the command would not tolerate the bearing of firearms by anybody or any group under whatever guise in the state.

