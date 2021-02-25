Inspector David Zapaina, who was knocked off a bridge by a fleeing traffic offender, has been discharged from hospital and is now in stable condition.

He however sustained a fracture to the hand.

The incident occurred on Wednesday, February 24, 2021 along the International Airport Road, Lagos.

Lagos police spokesperson, Muyiwa Adejobi, said in a statement that the driver of the Sports Utility Vehicle, Sunday Okodo, has been taken to the Yaba Magistrate Court for arraignment.

“The driver resisted arrest and while trying to escape, knocked down police inspector Zapaina from the bridge.

"The police inspector was rescued and rushed to the Lagos State Emergency and Trauma Centre where he was attended to and discharged, but sustained a fracture on his left hand.

“Meanwhile the reckless driver, Sunday Okodo, 38, of Alose close, has been arrested and his vehicle impounded. The driver will be arraigned today, Thursday, February 25, 2021,” Adejobi said.