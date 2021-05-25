RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Police officer accidentally shoots colleague in Ebonyi

The affected officer is responding to treatment in a hospital.

The Ebonyi Police Command has confirmed the accidental shooting of an officer by his colleague in front of the old Ebonyi Government House, Abakaliki.

The state Commissioner of Police (CP), Aliyu Garba, made the confirmation in a telephone chat with newsmen.

The commissioner said that the affected officer was responding to treatment in a hospital.

Garba said that the injured officer did not die as a result of the incident, noting that the situation was under control.

Sources close to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) revealed under the condition of anonymity, that both officers manned the entrance of the old government house, Abakaliki.

"The officer, who accidentally shot his colleague, was reported to be servicing his gun but accidentally released bullets from its chambers which hit the victim.

"The officer was immediately demobilised by other officers and taken to the command while the wounded officer was immediately attended to.

"The victim was eventually evacuated to a hospital in a government house clinic’s ambulance," he said.

Mr Francis Nwaze, the Special Assistant to the Governor on Media and Publicity, in a statement, urged the citizens not to panic over the incident.

"We urge the public to disregard fake news which can cause panic and also realise that such are actionable," he said.

