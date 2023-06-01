Police neutralise 2 wanted terrorists, rescue kidnapped victim in Katsina

This is contained in a statement ossued by the new Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Abubakar Aliyu in Katsina on Thursday.

”On May 29, at about 0300hrs, terrorists/bandits in their numbers, armed with AK 47 riffles, attacked the residence of one Yahaya Usman of Tani village, Bindawa Local Government Area of the state.

“They inflicted a deep knife cut to his head in an attempt to kidnap him.”

Upon receiving the report, Aliyu said the operatives attached to the Bindawa divisional headquarters led by the DPO promptly responded.

“They engaged the suspected terrorists in a fierce gun duel and successfully foiled the kidnap attempt and rescued the victim,” he said.

He said two corpses of the suspected terrorists were recovered.

The police, he said, also recovered one AK 47 riffle with five rounds of 7.62mm at the scene belonging to the suspects.

“During the course of investigation, the corpses were later identified to be those of Sani Kokaya and Ummara, all of Kaita local government area of the state.

