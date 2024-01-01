Police neutralise 2 gang members who killed personnel in Anambra, rescue kidnap victim

CP Aderemi Adeoye who disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Awka on Monday, said the gang members were neutralised during a raid of their camp in Ogboji in Orumba South Local Government Area on Sunday. Adeoye said a 51 years old kidnap victim was rescued in the process and a Lexus Jeep recovered.

He said other items recovered were four Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) two Pump Action and 16 live cartridges. He said the IEDs had been defused. Adeoye said the manhunt for the assailants and every criminal element in the state would continue.