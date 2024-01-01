ADVERTISEMENT
Police neutralise 2 gang members who killed personnel in Anambra, rescue kidnap victim

News Agency Of Nigeria

51 years old kidnap victim was rescued in the process and a Lexus Jeep recovered.

Police neutralise 2 gang members who killed personnel in Anambra, rescue kidnap victim [LSPC]
CP Aderemi Adeoye who disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Awka on Monday, said the gang members were neutralised during a raid of their camp in Ogboji in Orumba South Local Government Area on Sunday. Adeoye said a 51 years old kidnap victim was rescued in the process and a Lexus Jeep recovered.

He said other items recovered were four Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) two Pump Action and 16 live cartridges. He said the IEDs had been defused. Adeoye said the manhunt for the assailants and every criminal element in the state would continue.

He restated the determination of the Command in Anambra to ensure security of all and urged residents and holiday makers in the state to go on with their lawful activities without fear.

