Police investigate death of man mauled by dogs

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Police in Lagos State have begun investigation into the death of a 36-year-old man allegedly mauled by two German dogs belonging to a church in Lagos.

Hundeyin said that the younger brother of the victim reported the incident to the police at Abule-Egba area of Lagos.

He said that on Tuesday at about 11.30 p.m., his elder brother was coming home and two German dogs came out from a church premises and bounced on him.

“The man said the dogs gave his elder brother several bites all over his body. The police immediately visited the scene of incident by detectives led by the Divisional Crime Officer.

“On arrival, the dogs were not seen. The victim was said to be rushed to Orile Agege General Hospital for treatment by the family.

“On getting to the hospital, it was discovered that the victim has given up the ghost. Family forcefully removed the corpse for burial according to Muslim rite,” he said.

The PPRO, therefore, advised members of the public to always cage and vaccinate their dogs.

“You are liable for any damage caused by your pets,” he warned.

News Agency Of Nigeria

