Police Inspector shoots 3 people dead to cover up girlfriend's phone theft

The incident, which occurred in Abuja, the nation's capital on Monday, August 26, 2024, threw the area into a state of confusion.

According to eyewitnesses, Esther was accused of stealing a cell phone from a tricycle driver who had been transporting her, per Channels TV.

The theft became apparent when the missing phone rang in Easther's possession, sparking a confrontation between her and bystanders.

As the situation quickly became tense and tensions escalated, Esther called her police officer boyfriend to the scene for protection.

Police Inspector shoots 3 people dead

However, things only went downhill from then on.

Upon arriving at the scene, Inspector Wilson made a desperate attempt to protect Esther and conceal her crime. He drew his service weapon and ordered his girlfriend to stand behind him before opening fire at close range, killing two people on the spot.

Pulse Nigeria

One of the victims was the tricycle driver who was transporting Esther, while the other deceased was a bystander who was playing mediator.

The third victim, identified as a motorcyclist who brought Inspector Wilson to the scene, was critically injured and initially taken to Garki Hospital but was reportedly rejected.

He later died of the gunshot wound at the National Hospital, where he could not get proper attention as the doctors were said to be on strike.

After the shooting, the police Inspector seized another tricycle and fled the scene with his girlfriend. He later switched to a motorcycle to evade detection.

But residents swiftly mobilised and stormed the estate where he was stationed, arresting him and Esther and handed them over to the police.

However, the police authorities have yet to make an official statement on the incident as of the time of filing this report.