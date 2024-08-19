Police officer working as commercial driver shoots man to death over lorry fare

The Amasaman Division of the Ghana Police Service has confirmed the incident, revealing that the shooting stemmed from a dispute over the fare. The officer involved, Constable Smith Gyekyi, who serves in the International Relations Directorate of the Ghana Police Service, was reportedly engaged in his side job as a commercial driver when the altercation took place.

According to reports, Stanley Ahadzi was not a passenger in the vehicle. Instead, he had been invited by Esther Owusua, a passenger whom Constable Gyekyi had transported from Ablekuma Joma to the Koans Estate area. Ms. Owusua had requested Stanley’s assistance with directions to her destination. However, when Stanley arrived, a disagreement over the fare between him and Constable Gyekyi escalated.

Pulse Ghana

ADVERTISEMENT

The situation quickly turned violent as Constable Gyekyi, allegedly without any provocation, became enraged and drew his sidearm, fatally shooting Stanley Ahadzi. The deceased’s body has been transported to the Police Hospital morgue, where it is being preserved pending an autopsy.

Constable Smith Gyekyi has since surrendered himself to the Amasaman police, where he has been detained. His service pistol has also been seized as investigations into the tragic event continue.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Police Service has taken swift action by interdicting two officers, Lance Corporal Philimon Agbevem and Lance Corporal Peter Gbadagbo, on 9th August 2024, following allegations of extortion. The incident reportedly occurred on 22nd July 2024 in Accra, where the two officers allegedly extorted money from a motor pillion rider.