Tension in Agungi as gunmen shoot, butcher Lagos monarch’s first son

Bayo Wahab

Many members of the community are said to have deserted the area due to the tension created by the killing

Demola Akinloye, the first son of Ojomu of Ajiran land, Oba Tijani Akinloye. [Punch]
Demola Akinloye, the first son of Ojomu of Ajiran land, Oba Tijani Akinloye.

The prince was reportedly assassinated along Chevron Drive, close to Ebano Supermarket, on Monday, August 26, 2024.

Many members of the community are said to have deserted the area due to the tension created by the killing, ThePunch reports.

Details about the tragedy are still sketchy as the Lagos State Command has yet to release a statement on the matter.

It would be recalled that in October 2023, Oba Akinloye celebrated his 30th coronation anniversary.

The traditional ruler ascended the throne as the 14th Ojomu of Ajiran land on October 23, 1993.

Details later…

