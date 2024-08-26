Tension in Agungi as gunmen shoot, butcher Lagos monarch’s first son

Recommended articles
The prince was reportedly assassinated along Chevron Drive, close to Ebano Supermarket, on Monday, August 26, 2024.
Many members of the community are said to have deserted the area due to the tension created by the killing, ThePunch reports.
Details about the tragedy are still sketchy as the Lagos State Command has yet to release a statement on the matter.
It would be recalled that in October 2023, Oba Akinloye celebrated his 30th coronation anniversary.
The traditional ruler ascended the throne as the 14th Ojomu of Ajiran land on October 23, 1993.
Details later…