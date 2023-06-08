The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Police in Gombe State parade suspected cattle rustler, rapist

News Agency Of Nigeria

Abubakar also paraded a 20-year-old resident of Tike Quarters, Bajoga who allegedly lured a five-year-old behind one Almajiri school and raped her.

Nigerian police officers (image used for illustration)
Nigerian police officers (image used for illustration)

Recommended articles

Police spokesman in the state, ASP Mahid Abubakar paraded the suspect and a suspected rapist on Thursday at Bajoga Police Divisional Headquarters, Funakaye Local Government Area of Gombe State.

He said the suspected rustler was arrested following a report made to the police by the owner of the cattle, 75-year-old Jauro Ahmadu, on Tuesday.

“On Tuesday, Ahmadu of Shuwari village near Bajoga in Funakaye Local Government Area reported the crime to the Bajoga police divisional headquarters.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Ahmadu reported that his 21 cows valued at about N7 million were stolen from his village at night.

“Police operatives consequently conducted an investigation which led to the arrest of the suspect, a resident of Bandila village, near Gulani Local Government Area of Yobe,’’ Abubakar said.

He added that the 21 cows were found in the custody of the suspect and he confessed to the crime before they were recovered from him alongside other exhibits.

He assured that the suspect would soon be arraigned.

Abubakar also paraded a 20-year-old resident of Tike Quarters, Bajoga who allegedly lured a five-year-old behind one Almajiri school and raped her.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said the father of the girl reported the incident to the police and the suspect was arrested. He confessed to the crime also.

“The suspect and the victim were taken to a hospital for medical examination as the 20-year-old would be arraigned after thereafter,’’ Abubakar said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Coalition tasks Tinubu on 5 rejected gender bills

Coalition tasks Tinubu on 5 rejected gender bills

Zulum probes hospital staff for allegedly rejecting accident victims

Zulum probes hospital staff for allegedly rejecting accident victims

Soludo mourns Senator Okonkwo

Soludo mourns Senator Okonkwo

Eko Disco reads riot act to electricity vandals

Eko Disco reads riot act to electricity vandals

Why no woman should die from Cervical Cancer

Why no woman should die from Cervical Cancer

Anambra Assembly passes 50 Bills, lost 2 members in 4 years

Anambra Assembly passes 50 Bills, lost 2 members in 4 years

How police officers see promotion — CP

How police officers see promotion — CP

FG declares June 12 public holiday

FG declares June 12 public holiday

University College Birmingham announces exciting opportunities for Nigerian students to pursue higher education

University College Birmingham announces exciting opportunities for Nigerian students to pursue higher education

Pulse Sports

'There are people in Barcelona who don't want me to return' — Messi

EXCLUSIVE: ‘It is only Paul Onuachu’ — Frank Onyeka reveals his Super Eagles friend

Explained: How much will Lionel Messi earn at Inter Miami in USA?

Ese Brume soars to her best mark this season at ORLEN's Cup

Romelu Lukaku gives advice on how to stop racism in football

Victor Osimhen’s unprecedented Capocannoniere

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Captain Planet is married to his big sister not wife - Counselor Lutterodt

There is nothing wrong with having sex with someone menstruating - Counselor Lutterodt

Pastor sentenced to death for killing choir mistress

Court sentences pastor to d*ath for k*lling choir mistress in Rivers

Court dissolves 3-year-old marriage on wife’s request.

Court dissolves 3-year-old marriage on wife’s request

Controversial Nigerian 'Prophet', Pastor TB Joshua, dies aged 57

2 years after demise, faithful describe TB Joshua as love personified