Police in Bayelsa parade 27-year-old man for alleged murder of female friend

He said investigation showed that money owed the victim by the suspect was behind the murder.

Butswat said 13 other suspects were arrested in different parts of Bayelsa for kidnapping, piracy, gun-running, armed robbery and cult activities.

“One of the most disturbing reports received last weekend was a case of murder involving a young man and a 25-year-old lady.

“On Friday, July 29 we received a disturbing report from Okaka community that a young man murdered a 25-year-old whom he strangled to death and buried her in a shallow grave in his apartment.

“Our operatives were mobilised to the scene. With the help of some medical experts, the corpse was exhumed and deposited at the Federal Medical Centre mortuary for autopsy.

“We have other reports of kidnapping at Aliebiri community in Ekeremor Local Government Area where ransom was collected by the kidnappers, but they have been arrested.