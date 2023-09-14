ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Police drag man to court over alleged harvesting of teenager's kidney

News Agency Of Nigeria

Ato also told the court that police investigation was still on-going and requested for additional time to prosecute the accused thoroughly.

Nigerian Police officers on the run (Illustraton - NewDawnNigeria)
Nigerian Police officers on the run (Illustraton - NewDawnNigeria)

Recommended articles

Prosecuting Insp. Godwin Ato told the court that one Alexander Swati reported the case at Aliade Police Station in Benue on Aug. 27

He said Agbadu criminally conspired with others still at large in April, deceived and took Swati’s 17-year-old son to Abuja where he was operated upon and one of his kidneys harvested.

The kidney, he added, was sold to people still at large just as the entire operation was conducted without the consent of the father or of the victim.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said the crime contravened the Trafficking in Persons (Prohibition) Enforcement and Administration Act (2015).

Ato also told the court that police investigation was still on-going and requested for additional time to prosecute the accused thoroughly.

The court did not take Agbadu’s plea for want of jurisdiction.

Presiding Magistrate, Taribo Atta directed that the case file be sent to the Director of Public Prosecution for advice and remanded Agbadu at the Federal Maximum Correctional Centre, Makurdi.

Atta thereafter adjourned the case to Oct. 23 for mention.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

GAVI to give priority to Nigeria in malaria vaccine rollout - Minister

GAVI to give priority to Nigeria in malaria vaccine rollout - Minister

Police intercept 7,500 live cartridges, ₦600m Indian hemp in Kebbi

Police intercept 7,500 live cartridges, ₦600m Indian hemp in Kebbi

Tinubu approves appointment of Aliyu Ahmed as CEO of refugees commission

Tinubu approves appointment of Aliyu Ahmed as CEO of refugees commission

Kano residents offer special prayers for Gov Yusuf’s victory at tribunal

Kano residents offer special prayers for Gov Yusuf’s victory at tribunal

Police arrest suspected killer of Area Commander in Katsina

Police arrest suspected killer of Area Commander in Katsina

Hoodlums kill Labour Party chieftain in Abia

Hoodlums kill Labour Party chieftain in Abia

Tinubu hails former PDP chairman Tukur at 88

Tinubu hails former PDP chairman Tukur at 88

Nigeria on pathway to economic prosperity – FG

Nigeria on pathway to economic prosperity – FG

Supreme Court will give us justice - PDP assures Nigerians

Supreme Court will give us justice - PDP assures Nigerians

Pulse Sports

Paul Pogba and 10 other footballers who have been banned for doping

Paul Pogba and 10 other footballers who have been banned for doping

OFFICIAL: Super Falcons star Ashleigh Plumptre joins the Saudi train with Al Ittihad move

OFFICIAL: Super Falcons star Ashleigh Plumptre joins the Saudi train with Al Ittihad move

Taiwo Awoniyi: I joined Nottingham Forest because I wanted to see what I would regret

Taiwo Awoniyi: I joined Nottingham Forest because I wanted to see what I would regret

Report: NFF clarifies Randy Waldrum’s sacking as Super Falcons coach

Report: NFF clarifies Randy Waldrum’s sacking as Super Falcons coach

Antony dismisses recent assault allegation, shares WhatsApp chat as evidence

Antony dismisses recent assault allegation, shares WhatsApp chat as evidence

Cheat Code - Michelle Alozie in awe of Super Falcons teammate Nnadozie after heorics vs Arsenal

Cheat Code - Michelle Alozie in awe of Super Falcons teammate Nnadozie after heorics vs Arsenal

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Arrest and handcuffed

Ghanaian radio presenter arrested for allegedly defiling 11-year-old daughter for 1 year

World's oldest chicken is 21 years old, gets certificate from Guinness World Records

World's oldest chicken alive is 21 years old, gets certificate from Guinness World Records

Medical doctor’s carefully conducted study reveals there’s life after death

Medical doctor’s carefully conducted study reveals there’s life after death (video)

Bishop Harrison Ng'ang'a, founder of the Christian Foundation Fellowship church

Harrison Ng'ang'a: Clean-shaven & bald men suffer divine wrath