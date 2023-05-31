The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Police dismiss Sergeant over ₦‎98,000 extortion

News Agency Of Nigeria

The dismissed sergeant collected the phone of his victim and used a POS operator to transfer ₦98,000 out of the ₦100,000 in the young man’s bank account.

Police dismiss Sergeant over ₦‎98,000 extortion
Police dismiss Sergeant over ₦‎98,000 extortion

Recommended articles

The command’s spokesperson, SP Benjamin Hundeyin told newsmen on Wednesday that the Provost Department of the command had already disrobed the dismissed sergeant.

According to him, the dismissed sergeant collected the phone of his victim and used a POS operator to transfer ₦98,000 out of the ₦100,000 in the young man’s bank account.

Hundeyin said that the action of the policeman was contrary to the ethics of the profession.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Police got the complaint from the victim and the officer denied the crime when he was contacted. The command placed him under detention so that he will not tamper with the evidence.

“We wrote to his bank and obtained his statement of account. We were able to trace the money to where the POS operator transferred it to before transferring the money to the officer’s account.

“We followed due process to get his account. The victim was invited in the course of investigation, and he testified.

“The POS operator was also invited, and he said the officer requested him to transfer the money from the victim’s account to another one,” Hudenyi added.

He said that the Sergeant was consequently subjected to Orderly Room trial in line with extant laws.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The Commissioner of Police, Lagos Command, Mr Idowu Owohunwa, have reviewed the orderly room procedure of the officer with Force No. 461654, attached to Sogunle Police Division and have approved the punishment of dismissal from the Force,” he said.

Hundeyin said that the commissioner warned officers and men against any form of corruption, stressing that the dismissal was to serve as a deterrent to others.

He further warned that the command would continue to punish any police officer found to have engaged in unprofessional conduct.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Man charged for murder of Nigerian pastor's wife in US knew her from church

Man charged for murder of Nigerian pastor's wife in US knew her from church

Trial of Chidinma, suspect in Super TV CEO murder, stalled

Trial of Chidinma, suspect in Super TV CEO murder, stalled

Reps, Senate agree on establishment of real estate regulatory council

Reps, Senate agree on establishment of real estate regulatory council

Imo Govt. to employ 1,000 persons through mass transit system – Official

Imo Govt. to employ 1,000 persons through mass transit system – Official

Senators Urhoghide and Akinyelure dump PDP

Senators Urhoghide and Akinyelure dump PDP

Pepsodent deepens consumers engagement, activates schools to promote oral health education

Pepsodent deepens consumers engagement, activates schools to promote oral health education

5 ministries Tinubu should consider scrapping

5 ministries Tinubu should consider scrapping

NNPC announces new nationwide fuel prices, effective immediately

NNPC announces new nationwide fuel prices, effective immediately

Nigerians react as Tinubu’s daughter declares self as Iyaloja General of Nigeria

Nigerians react as Tinubu’s daughter declares self as Iyaloja General of Nigeria

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Image of a shop

Woman and her 2 daughters found d*ad in a shop

University of Calabar (UNICAL) gate entrance [WSF]

Final year student Bolt driver killed in Calabar

SP Abimbola Oyeyemi [PUNCH]

Suspected armed robbers escape with cash in foreign currency in Ogun

The EFCC paraded the suspects in Kaduna [EFCC]

EFCC arrests TikTok-famous musician, 31 others over alleged internet fraud