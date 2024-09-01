ADVERTISEMENT
Police detain Lagos man for pushing his younger brother to death during fight

News Agency Of Nigeria

The image maker said that the younger brother was said to have come from Port Harcourt to visit his friend at an address not mentioned in Lagos.

The Command’s spokesperson, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday.

Hundeyin said that the case was reported to the police on August 24, at about 6.40 a.m. by a fellow whose name was not mentioned.

He said the fellow reported that on August 23, at about 11.00 p.m., one Ayodeji Busari of the Iba area in Lagos, allegedly pushed his younger brother, 47, whose name was not also mentioned.

Hundeyin said that the suspect allegedly pushed his younger brother down and he hit his head on a pavement during a fight.

“The victim became unconscious and was rushed to Igando General Hospital for treatment, but was later confirmed dead by the doctor on duty.

“The detectives visited the scene of the incident and took photographs, the corpse was removed and deposited at Mainland General Hospital Mortuary, Yaba for autopsy.

“The case file and suspect are to be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department Panti-Yaba for investigation,” he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

