Police confirm suicide by female varsity student

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) learnt that the student, identified as Miss Favour Ugwuka, allegedly committed suicide in her hostel room at the Ishieke campus of the university on Wednesday.

NAN further learnt that the deceased, who was in the English Department before her death, passed all her courses but repeatedly failed a particular course.

Confirming the incident, the Spokesman for the command, DSP Joshua Ukandu, told NAN that the command received the report of the incident.

Ukandu said: “Police are aware of the incident and investigation is ongoing to ascertain the real cause of the alleged suicide.

“I don’t know the time of the incident but we received the report around 5:30 pm on Wednesday, May 22.