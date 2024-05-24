ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Police confirm suicide by female varsity student

News Agency Of Nigeria

Confirming the incident, the Spokesman for the command, DSP Joshua Ukandu, told NAN that the command received the report of the incident.

Kayode Egbetokun, Nigeria Police Force | Facebook
Kayode Egbetokun, Nigeria Police Force | Facebook

Recommended articles

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) learnt that the student, identified as Miss Favour Ugwuka, allegedly committed suicide in her hostel room at the Ishieke campus of the university on Wednesday.

NAN further learnt that the deceased, who was in the English Department before her death, passed all her courses but repeatedly failed a particular course.

Confirming the incident, the Spokesman for the command, DSP Joshua Ukandu, told NAN that the command received the report of the incident.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ukandu said: “Police are aware of the incident and investigation is ongoing to ascertain the real cause of the alleged suicide.

“I don’t know the time of the incident but we received the report around 5:30 pm on Wednesday, May 22.

“I do not have any fresh update now to give concerning the incident but I will keep you informed about new developments.”

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

FG wants Sultan, CAN president to join fight against cybercrime among youths

FG wants Sultan, CAN president to join fight against cybercrime among youths

Tinubu secured $20bn investment to revolutionise agriculture, economy – Shettima

Tinubu secured $20bn investment to revolutionise agriculture, economy – Shettima

FG begins construction on Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway sections 3, 4 – Umahi

FG begins construction on Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway sections 3, 4 – Umahi

Tinubu making efforts to reduce cost of living, enrich citizens – FG

Tinubu making efforts to reduce cost of living, enrich citizens – FG

FCT residents can now sleep with their two eyes closed, Wike boasts

FCT residents can now sleep with their two eyes closed, Wike boasts

Wike vows to crack down on FCT touts who harass motorists because of levy

Wike vows to crack down on FCT touts who harass motorists because of levy

Nigeria requires N35bn to restart Ajaokuta Light Steel section -Minister

Nigeria requires N35bn to restart Ajaokuta Light Steel section -Minister

Court orders NCoS to take ailing Binance executive, Gambaryan to hospital

Court orders NCoS to take ailing Binance executive, Gambaryan to hospital

FG launches construction of 500 housing units in Kano

FG launches construction of 500 housing units in Kano

Pulse Sports

Tobi Amusan second, Brume Ese picks Olympics ticket, and other Nigerians excel at Atlanta City Games

Tobi Amusan second, Brume Ese picks Olympics ticket, and other Nigerians excel at Atlanta City Games

Caicedo, Kudus or Garnacho: Who should win EPL goal of the season?

Caicedo, Kudus or Garnacho: Who should win EPL goal of the season?

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

A man sweeping [Vanguard News]

Man to sweep court for 3 weeks for stealing woman's purse while buying bread

She lost a tooth during the assault [Punch]

55-year-old man dragged to court for attempting to strangle his wife

An illustrative image of a road crash {TheNation]

Travellers crushed to death as trailer rams into 18-seater bus at police checkpoint

Ogun inmate accused of pulling ₦700k scam from prison, NCoS says no proof yet [Vanguard]

Ogun inmate accused of pulling ₦700k scam from prison, NCoS vows to investigate