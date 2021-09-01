Police confirm abduction of 73 students from Zamfara school

Pulse had earlier reported that dozens of students were abducted by bandits, who attacked the school around noon on Wednesday, September 1, 2021.

Following the incident, Mohammed Shehu, the Zamfara police spokesman in a statement confirmed the abduction of the students, saying a search-and-rescue team has been deployed to find them.

The statement reads, “The Zamfara state police command wishes to confirm the abduction of 73 students of Government Day Secondary school, Kaya in Maradun LGA. The abduction followed the invasion of the school by large number of armed bandits that occurred today at exactly 1122hrs.”

“The command under the leadership of CP Ayuba N Elkanah psc+ has deployed search and rescue team that was mandated to work in synergy with the military to ensure the safe rescue of the abducted students.”

While assuring residents of the state that security has been beefed up to forestall further attacks, Shehu appealed to the general public, especially parents and relatives of the abducted students, to be patient and continue to pray for the success of the ongoing rescue operation.

Meanwhile, in a bid to address the growing spate of insecurity in Zamfara, the state governor, Bello Matawalle has announced a dusk-to-down curfew on 13 Local Government Areas in the state.