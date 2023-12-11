ADVERTISEMENT
Police confirm 2 vigilante operatives dead in Anambra nightclub shooting

News Agency Of Nigeria

Gunmen attempted to kidnap the owner of the club, but were repelled by security men, in the process 2 vigilante men were shot dead and several others injured.

The State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), pointing out that it happened on Sunday night. According to him, our men responded to a distress call, following a shooting incident that occurred at a nightclub, known as Porsche in Oba.

But when the security operatives arrived the scene, the hoodlums had already fled and we were able to recover two yet-to-be-identified corpses.

“Two vigilantes, including the hotel security guards also sustained fatal injuries from the gun shots, three other persons also sustained gun shot wounds.

“We are currently monitoring the situation and calm has returned to Oba Community.

Some of the eyewitnesses have given us information that is helpful,” Ikenga said.

He said that no arrest had been made and that the people were willing to help with information they were currently working on.

An eyewitness account said that the gunmen attempted to kidnap the owner of the club, but were repelled by security men attached to the club and in the process, two vigilante men were shot dead and several others injured.

News Agency Of Nigeria

