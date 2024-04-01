ADVERTISEMENT
Police beg Nigerians to help take care of officer's newborn triplets

News Agency Of Nigeria

The new arrivals brought the number of the couple's children to four.

The police corporal's new children are all boys (image used for illustration) [Guardian]
The police corporal's new children are all boys (image used for illustration) [Guardian]

Helen, wife of Cpl. Kingsley Nnamani serving in Nsukka Urban Division of the Nigeria Police Force, was successfully delivered of the three bouncing baby boys.

The new arrivals brought the number of the couple's children to four as they had a two-year-old daughter before the new arrivals.

Leading the campaign for support, Commissioner of Police in Enugu State, Kanayo Uzuegbu, noted that the delivery marked a recurring and amazing phenomenon in the police command in Enugu State.

Wife of a police sergeant similarly delivered a set of triplets in May 2023 at the Police Clinic, in Enugu.

"This leaves no doubt that police officers, men and women in Enugu State are fertile," police spokesman in Enugu State, DSP Daniel Ndukwe, quoted Uzuegbu as having said.

The police commissioner described the great gifts as good omen for the police and for Enugu State in general and enjoined people of goodwill to support the corporal and his family.

