7 Insane Plot Twists to Watch if You Loved Shutter Island

Question everything with our list of movies like Shutter Island. We’ve ranked the best psychological thrillers that will leave you questioning reality.

Some movies are made solely to rearrange your brain. Shutter Island is one of those films. You think you’re watching a noir-style investigation set in a creepy mental asylum, only to realise you’ve been following a carefully constructed lie the entire time. By the time the truth is revealed, you’re forced to keep replaying every scene, every line of dialogue, every “clue” that suddenly means something different.

That combination of an unreliable narrator, psychological trauma, and a last-act reveal that reframes the entire story is why Shutter Island still dominates conversations around mind-bending movies and psychological thrillers with the best plot twists.

If that’s your sweet spot, here are seven movies like Shutter Island that mess with perception, memory, and reality and absolutely stick the landing.

1. Fractured (2019)

If you want a modern psychological thriller that weaponises paranoia, Fractured delivers.

The film follows Ray Monroe (Sam Worthington), whose wife and daughter vanish after a hospital visit. As Ray grows increasingly convinced that the hospital is covering something up, the movie places you firmly inside his perspective. Doctors seem evasive. Security guards look suspicious. Nothing adds up.

Like Shutter Island, Fractured thrives on the idea that trauma can rewrite reality. The twist reveals that Ray’s crusade is actually the product of a psychotic break caused by grief and guilt. Once the truth is revealed, earlier scenes take on an entirely new meaning. It’s a hallmark of great mind-bending movies.

2. The Invisible Man (2020)

At first glance, The Invisible Man feels more like a horror film than a mystery. But beneath the sci-fi premise is a sharp psychological thriller about gaslighting and control.

Cecilia (Elisabeth Moss) escapes her abusive partner, who later “dies” only for her to believe he’s found a way to become invisible and torment her. The film constantly forces viewers to question whether Cecilia is paranoid or perceptive.

What links it to Shutter Island is the slow erosion of trust in reality. Both films trap the audience inside a character’s fragile mental state, where isolation and manipulation blur the line between truth and delusion. The difference is that The Invisible Man ultimately flips the script, turning psychological collapse into empowerment.

3. I’m Thinking of Ending Things (2020)

This one is not for casual viewing, and that’s kind of the point. Charlie Kaufman’s I’m Thinking of Ending Things begins as an awkward road trip and spirals into something far more unsettling. The narrative fractures, identities shift, and time collapses in on itself. By the end, it’s revealed that the story exists entirely inside the mind of a lonely janitor replaying regrets, fantasies, and missed chances.

Like Shutter Island, the film is built around an unreliable narrator and a reality that slowly disintegrates. The difference is tone: where Scorsese leans into neo-noir mystery, Kaufman dives into existential dread. Both, however, demand that you rethink everything you’ve just watched.

4. Gone Girl (2014)

David Fincher’s Gone Girl doesn’t take place in a mental asylum, but it might as well have. When Amy Dunne disappears, suspicion falls on her husband, Nick. Through diary entries and media frenzy, the film carefully shapes one version of the truth before violently ripping it apart. The twist is famous for a reason: it exposes how narratives are constructed, weaponised, and sold.

What makes Gone Girl feel like a cousin to Shutter Island is its obsession with performance and deception. Both films ask who controls the story and what happens when reality becomes secondary to the version people choose to believe.

5. Parasite (2019)

Parasite may not seem like an obvious pick, but its narrative sleight of hand earns it a place here. Bong Joon-ho starts with a dark comedy about class infiltration before detonating one of the most shocking tonal shifts in modern cinema. The reveal of the hidden bunker changes the plot; it also redefines the film’s entire moral universe.

Like Shutter Island, Parasite thrives on misdirection. You think you know what kind of movie you’re watching, until the rug is pulled out from under you. Both films use atmosphere, tension, and withheld information to engineer unforgettable twists.

6. Black Swan (2010)

Few films capture psychological collapse as viscerally as Black Swan. Natalie Portman’s Nina spirals under the pressure of perfection, her sense of self fracturing as hallucinations bleed into reality. Mirrors, doubles, and distorted perception dominate the film, making it increasingly difficult to tell what’s real.

The connection to Shutter Island lies in the internalisation of horror. The enemy isn’t external, it’s the mind itself. Both films force audiences to inhabit a deteriorating psyche, culminating in a finale that’s as tragic as it is inevitable.

7. Identity (2003)

This is Shutter Island’s spiritual predecessor. Set in a rain-soaked motel, the film plays like a classic whodunit as strangers are killed one by one. But the real mystery exists elsewhere: all of these characters are personalities within the fractured mind of a single man awaiting execution.

Like Shutter Island, Identity uses isolation, mystery, and false narratives to hide a devastating truth about mental illness and self-deception. Both films are often cited among the best plot twist movies because their reveals don’t feel cheap. They are earned.

What to Look for in Psychological Thrillers

What separates these films from standard thrillers is not just the twist, but what the twist says. Well-made psychological thrillers shouldn’t only try to trick the audience; they should confront grief, guilt, abuse, class, or identity through fractured perception, forcing the audience to fill the shoes of the protagonist.

