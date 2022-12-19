ADVERTISEMENT
Police arrests three suspected IPOB members in C/River

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Police Command in Cross River says it has arrested three suspected members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

The state Police Commissioner, Sule Balarabe, disclosed this during a parade of the suspects, who were arrested by the command between August and November.

The Commissioner gave the names of the suspected IPOB members as Richard Ukehad, 29; Esther Asado, 29 and Chief Isaac Ebebe, 44.

He said that the suspects were arrested at their camp in Bebe III community in Obanliku Local Government Area of the state following an intelligence report.

“On the strength of the information, the military, in collaboration with Anti-Cultism/kidnapping squad, swung into action and the three were arrested,” he stated.

The commissioner said that two dane guns, one Biafra uniform, one Biafra flag, one axe, knife, four explosive devices, two suspected explosive chemical, charms, a Police beret and live cartridge were recovered at their camp.

Balarabe said that the suspects would be charged to court once investigation is completed on the matter.

The commissioner further said that two persons were arrested for unlawful possession of firearm while one was also arrested for armed robbery and kidnapping within the same period.

He disclosed that two AK47 riffles and 200 rounds of AK47 lives ammunition belonging to the kidnappers were recovered by the command.

While promising to rid the state of crime and criminality during and after the yuletide, the Commissioner warned politicians against violence and any unlawful act that will compromise peace in Cross River.

According to him, “The command therefore warns all political parties, their candidates and supporters, to play by the rule and abide by all the laws guiding election process in the country as infractions would not be tolerated.”

