ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Police arrest woman while trying to sell her 3-year-old daughter

Damilare Famuyiwa

The woman was at the verge of selling her daughter for ₦700,000 when she was caught.

The suspect was caught while negotiating a ₦700,000 price [Punch]
The suspect was caught while negotiating a ₦700,000 price [Punch]

Recommended articles

The 25-year-old suspect was nabbed while she was negotiating the deal of selling her child on Thursday, July 25, 2024.

The incident happened on Aladiye Street in Sagamu area of Ogun State.

A police source at the command, who spoke o a condition of anonymity because he wasn’t authorised to speak on the matter, stated that the suspect was caught while negotiating a ₦700,000 price for the toddler with a 38-year-old man identified as Sunday None.

ADVERTISEMENT

A team of police detectives from the Sagamu Division stormed the area after a resident reported witnessing the duo during the negotiation.

According to the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in Ogun State, Omolola Odutola, Gbadebo denied the allegation, while None had confessed to the crime.

The woman was about to sell her three-year-old daughter to another suspect. A resident who saw the two suspects negotiating the price approached our station in Sagamu to report what she saw.

“The Sagamu Police Division detached a team of detectives who stormed the scene and arrested the two suspects. The man has confessed to the crime.

“The case will be transferred to the state Criminal Investigation Department as soon as preliminary findings are concluded,” the police spokesperson was quoted as saying.

ADVERTISEMENT

This happened a few months after a similar incident happened in which a 38-year-old woman, identified as Chinyere Chukwu, was arrested in Anambra State for attempting to sell her two sons, aged nine and seven.

Chukwu allegedly conspired with her eldest daughter, Joy Chukwu, 17, to sell the minors to one Ify Obinabo, the Anambra State Women and Social Welfare Commissioner, who posed as a buyer after receiving a tip-off.

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

MTN offices besieged as aggrieved subscribers protest over sim blockage

MTN offices besieged as aggrieved subscribers protest over sim blockage

He remains my brother  —  Peter Obi warns Obidients against insulting Okonkwo

He remains my brother  —  Peter Obi warns Obidients against insulting Okonkwo

Lawmaker praises Gov Adeleke for approving free health enrollment for PLwD

Lawmaker praises Gov Adeleke for approving free health enrollment for PLwD

20m Nigerians are living with Hepatitis B, C, or both, 80% unaware of status

20m Nigerians are living with Hepatitis B, C, or both, 80% unaware of status

Intensify prayers for Tinubu to fix eyes on God's wisdom - Cleric to Nigerians

Intensify prayers for Tinubu to fix eyes on God's wisdom - Cleric to Nigerians

Kebbi youths affirm loyalty to Tinubu, withdraw from planned nationwide protest

Kebbi youths affirm loyalty to Tinubu, withdraw from planned nationwide protest

Wike says FCT youths should appreciate his completed projects instead of protesting

Wike says FCT youths should appreciate his completed projects instead of protesting

Boko Haram terrorists plan to infiltrate nationwide protest – Police

Boko Haram terrorists plan to infiltrate nationwide protest – Police

Wike mobilises youths, stakeholders against joining upcoming protest

Wike mobilises youths, stakeholders against joining upcoming protest

Pulse Sports

Nigerian legend Mikel Obi settles Ballon d'Or debate, names best player in the world in 2024

Nigerian legend Mikel Obi settles Ballon d'Or debate, names best player in the world in 2024

Paris 2024: What Super Falcons need to qualify after Spain loss

Paris 2024: What Super Falcons need to qualify after Spain loss

Paris 2024: Where does Sha Carri Richardson rank among the Top 10 Richest female athletes?

Paris 2024: Where does Sha Carri Richardson rank among the Top 10 Richest female athletes?

Paris 2024: Where does Noah Lyles rank among the Top 10 Richest male athletes?

Paris 2024: Where does Noah Lyles rank among the Top 10 Richest male athletes?

Ronaldo vs Messi: Chelsea legend N'Golo Kante wastes no time in picking the GOAT

Ronaldo vs Messi: Chelsea legend N'Golo Kante wastes no time in picking the GOAT

Paris 2024: Okocha, Messi, Eto'o and 8 legends that have won Olympics football gold medal

Paris 2024: Okocha, Messi, Eto'o and 8 legends that have won Olympics football gold medal

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

2 men extract dead woman's body and cut off left breast, Court adjourns case [Tumblr]

2 men extract dead woman's body and cut off left breast, court adjourns case

The victim is receiving treatment at the hospital (Image used for illustrative purposes) [LIB]

Gunmen chop off okada rider’s hand while trying to steal his bike

Fire in Lagos warehouse, destroys goods [Punch Newspaper]

Fire destroys goods worth millions at Lagos factory warehouse, no injuries

Police is investigating the incident (Image used for illustrative purpose) [Camart Africa]

Keke driver confused as passenger dies before getting to bus stop