Police arrest woman while trying to sell her 3-year-old daughter

The 25-year-old suspect was nabbed while she was negotiating the deal of selling her child on Thursday, July 25, 2024.

The incident happened on Aladiye Street in Sagamu area of Ogun State.

A police source at the command, who spoke o a condition of anonymity because he wasn’t authorised to speak on the matter, stated that the suspect was caught while negotiating a ₦700,000 price for the toddler with a 38-year-old man identified as Sunday None.

A team of police detectives from the Sagamu Division stormed the area after a resident reported witnessing the duo during the negotiation.

According to the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in Ogun State, Omolola Odutola, Gbadebo denied the allegation, while None had confessed to the crime.

“The woman was about to sell her three-year-old daughter to another suspect. A resident who saw the two suspects negotiating the price approached our station in Sagamu to report what she saw.

“The Sagamu Police Division detached a team of detectives who stormed the scene and arrested the two suspects. The man has confessed to the crime.

“The case will be transferred to the state Criminal Investigation Department as soon as preliminary findings are concluded,” the police spokesperson was quoted as saying.

This happened a few months after a similar incident happened in which a 38-year-old woman, identified as Chinyere Chukwu, was arrested in Anambra State for attempting to sell her two sons, aged nine and seven.