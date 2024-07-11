ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Lagos couple arrested while trying to sell son to fund japa plan to Canada

News Agency Of Nigeria

Police said upon interrogation, the couple confessed that they decided to sell the baby to enable the man to travel for a greener pasture.

Nigerian police officers (image used for illustration) [Guardian]
Nigerian police officers (image used for illustration) [Guardian]

Recommended articles

The command’s spokesperson, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Lagos.

Hundeyin said that the couple, aged 28 and 22, were arrested on Tuesday while attempting to sell the boy off.

The spokesperson said that on Tuesday, at about 2.45 p.m., the Isolo Divisional Police Officer (DPO) received information that a couple went to Isolo General Hospital and declared their intention to sell their baby boy.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Upon receipt of the information, operatives from the station moved swiftly to the hospital where they were about to sell their child.

“The baby’s age is two and he has been rescued. Upon interrogation, the couple confessed that they decided to sell the baby to enable the man to travel to Canada for a greener pasture.

“However, the investigation is ongoing,” he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Otti disburses ₦1bn interest-free loan to business owners in Abia

Otti disburses ₦1bn interest-free loan to business owners in Abia

Kaduna Assembly amends electoral law, discards electronic voting

Kaduna Assembly amends electoral law, discards electronic voting

Labour insists on ₦250k minimum wage demand after meeting with Tinubu

Labour insists on ₦250k minimum wage demand after meeting with Tinubu

Help us with useful and credible information - EFCC boss begs Nigerians

Help us with useful and credible information - EFCC boss begs Nigerians

With LG autonomy judgment, over 50% of Nigeria's problems solved - NULGE

With LG autonomy judgment, over 50% of Nigeria's problems solved - NULGE

Judge says Ganduje’s misappropriation trial must continue even in his absence

Judge says Ganduje’s misappropriation trial must continue even in his absence

Court sends sacked Power minister to Kuje prison over alleged ₦33bn fraud

Court sends sacked Power minister to Kuje prison over alleged ₦33bn fraud

Next step is to let INEC conduct the elections - LP Rep Leader on LG autonomy

Next step is to let INEC conduct the elections - LP Rep Leader on LG autonomy

This country belongs to all of us - Tinubu hails Supreme Court ruling on LG autonomy

This country belongs to all of us - Tinubu hails Supreme Court ruling on LG autonomy

Pulse Sports

The Cristiano Ronaldo question and 3 biggest disappointments of EURO 2024

The Cristiano Ronaldo question and 3 biggest disappointments of EURO 2024

God won't forgive him for the stress — Celebrity Arsenal fan on Liverpool icon Roberto Firmino becoming a pastor

God won't forgive him for the stress — Celebrity Arsenal fan on Liverpool icon Roberto Firmino becoming a pastor

Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea set condition for Osimhen transfer as Arsenal AGREE personal terms with Calafiori plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea set condition for Osimhen transfer as Arsenal AGREE personal terms with Calafiori plus all the latest DONE deals and more

He will surpass me and others — France legend Zidane makes bold prediction for EURO 2024 star

He will surpass me and others — France legend Zidane makes bold prediction for EURO 2024 star

Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea agree deal for Portuguese defender as Mbappé chooses to stay in Ligue 1 plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea agree deal for Portuguese defender as Mbappé chooses to stay in Ligue 1 plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Chelsea apppoint former Super Eagles midfielder Olofinjana to spearhead African talent drive

Chelsea apppoint former Super Eagles midfielder Olofinjana to spearhead African talent drive

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Image of an electrician [PUKENA Technologies Ltd.]

Electrician caught with scissors, torchlight to vandalise Eko cable denies crime

Businesswoman beats palm oil seller for demanding ₦1.2m debt [Africa Is a Country]

Businesswoman beats palm oil seller for demanding ₦1.2m debt

Woman sells sibling for ₦410k; give money to fiancé to buy items for their wedding

Woman sells sibling for ₦410k, gives money to fiancé to buy items for their wedding

Trees kill four at Jattu market during rainfall in Edo

Tragedy strikes Jattu market, 4 killed as 4 big trees collapse during storm