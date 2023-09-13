Police arrest truck driver for allegedly stealing ₦4.4m goods from Nestle

Bashir, whose address was not given, is facing a three-count charge of conspiracy, forgery and stealing. The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court.

The prosecutor, SP Josephine Ikhayere, told the court that the defendant and others at large committed the offences at Agbara near Lagos on April 19 and June 19. According to Ikhayere, the defendant forged a Nestle waybill and a refusal form purportedly issued by a customer.

She said that the defendant, through the refusal form stole Nestle’s goods worth ₦4.4 million. Ikhayere said that the offences contravened Sections 411, 361 (3) and 280 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

