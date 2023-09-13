Breaking news:
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Police arrest truck driver for allegedly stealing ₦4.4m goods from Nestle

News Agency Of Nigeria

The truck driver was said to have forged a Nestle waybill and a refusal form purportedly issued by a customer.

Police arrest truck driver for allegedly stealing ₦4.4m goods from Nestle
Police arrest truck driver for allegedly stealing ₦4.4m goods from Nestle

Recommended articles

Bashir, whose address was not given, is facing a three-count charge of conspiracy, forgery and stealing. The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court.

The prosecutor, SP Josephine Ikhayere, told the court that the defendant and others at large committed the offences at Agbara near Lagos on April 19 and June 19. According to Ikhayere, the defendant forged a Nestle waybill and a refusal form purportedly issued by a customer.

She said that the defendant, through the refusal form stole Nestle’s goods worth ₦4.4 million. Ikhayere said that the offences contravened Sections 411, 361 (3) and 280 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Magistrate, Lateef Owolabi, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of ₦300,000 with two sureties who must provide evidence of three years’ tax payment to Lagos State Government. Owolabi adjourned the case until Oct. 5 for mention.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) announces new school fees

Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) announces new school fees

Contractor apologises to lawmaker over contract inflation allegation

Contractor apologises to lawmaker over contract inflation allegation

Akwa Ibom Assembly stops bill mandating LGA chairmen to live in their districts

Akwa Ibom Assembly stops bill mandating LGA chairmen to live in their districts

Nigeria’s higher education landscape in need of total overhaul - Mamman

Nigeria’s higher education landscape in need of total overhaul - Mamman

My appointment is a testament of Tinubu’s confidence in youths - Garki

My appointment is a testament of Tinubu’s confidence in youths - Garki

Kebbi doctors give 2,500 patients free medical care

Kebbi doctors give 2,500 patients free medical care

Kwara Govt evacuates street beggars from Ilorin metropolis

Kwara Govt evacuates street beggars from Ilorin metropolis

Sacked PDP-Plateau Rep plans to challenge tribunal's judgement

Sacked PDP-Plateau Rep plans to challenge tribunal's judgement

Brace for tough times as fuel price increase looms - OPEC

Brace for tough times as fuel price increase looms - OPEC

Pulse Sports

Paul Pogba and 10 other footballers who have been banned for doping

Paul Pogba and 10 other footballers who have been banned for doping

OFFICIAL: Super Falcons star Ashleigh Plumptre joins the Saudi train with Al Ittihad move

OFFICIAL: Super Falcons star Ashleigh Plumptre joins the Saudi train with Al Ittihad move

Taiwo Awoniyi: I joined Nottingham Forest because I wanted to see what I would regret

Taiwo Awoniyi: I joined Nottingham Forest because I wanted to see what I would regret

Report: NFF clarifies Randy Waldrum’s sacking as Super Falcons coach

Report: NFF clarifies Randy Waldrum’s sacking as Super Falcons coach

Antony dismisses recent assault allegation, shares WhatsApp chat as evidence

Antony dismisses recent assault allegation, shares WhatsApp chat as evidence

Cheat Code - Michelle Alozie in awe of Super Falcons teammate Nnadozie after heorics vs Arsenal

Cheat Code - Michelle Alozie in awe of Super Falcons teammate Nnadozie after heorics vs Arsenal

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Arrest and handcuffed

Ghanaian radio presenter arrested for allegedly defiling 11-year-old daughter for 1 year

Thomas Kiptanui Kemboi

Scary turn for Man United fan who tried to eat 30 eggs after Arsenal's win

World's oldest chicken is 21 years old, gets certificate from Guinness World Records

World's oldest chicken alive is 21 years old, gets certificate from Guinness World Records

Medical doctor’s carefully conducted study reveals there’s life after death

Medical doctor’s carefully conducted study reveals there’s life after death (video)