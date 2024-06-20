ADVERTISEMENT
Police arrest man, wife for human trafficking in Anambra

Damilare Famuyiwa

The suspects were on the verge of concluding a ₦1 million deal when they were nabbed.

Investigation is still ongoing [Punch]
In a statement about this arrest, the Ministry of Women and Social Welfare in Anambra State said it handed the husband, wife, and accomplice to the police for investigation and prosecution.

The media aide to the Women Affairs Commissioner, Chidinma Ikeanyionwu, in the statement, said the arrest was made possible after the community chairman, Arinzechukwu Azodo, notified the Women Affairs Commissioner, Ify Obinabo, about a suspected trafficking incident in the community.

According to Azodo, he was alerted by his team commander over a report of suspected trafficking taking place in the community and quickly informed the commissioner, who instructed him to arrest the suspects.

Upon their arrest, it was revealed that the suspects were on the verge of finalising a deal worth ₦1 million.

One of the suspects, Ebere, admitted that she was approached by Temple Nwankwo, who proposed selling her twin baby.

Ebere stated that she agreed to collaborate with Temple and connect her with a potential buyer. However, Temple denied any involvement in the alleged transaction.

The statement read, “Ebere said she agreed to partner with her and went further to link her up to a prospective buyer who needed a male child urgently. Ebere in her confession said that after their negotiation, they agreed to meet at Oye Agu to further seal the transaction but instead, Temple requested an instant payment of one million naira in her account which the buyer objected to because he hadn’t seen the baby in question which brought disagreement among them before Temple changed her mind and left them.

“On the alleged seller’s part, Temple Nwankwo from Enugu State but resident at Ifitedunu, she denied ever having to be in any type of business with Ebere but explained that she only reconnected with her when she was four months pregnant. Temple in her defence said it was Ebere who actually asked for her help in getting a male child because she’s not been able to have a child of her own.

Temple in her confession said, after Ebere made the request, she warned her to never involve her in such and that since that day, Ebere has been coming to her house in her absence meeting her daughter even after her several warnings to her.”

The investigation uncovered that Temple had been accused of human trafficking by several community members, who alleged that she and her husband were involved in the illicit business.

When questioned about the whereabouts of her two children, Temple claimed they were dead, but her story raised suspicions.

