NSCDC rescues 13 human trafficking victims in Kano

The State Commandant of the corps, Mohammed Lawal-Falala, disclosed this while briefing newsmen on Tuesday in Kano. Lawal-Falala disclosed that the victims were rescued on May 20 at Dan Tsinke Quarters in Tarauni Local Government Area of the state.

According to him, information received indicated that a man kept young female children in his house and trafficked them to Cameroon on the pretext of seeking greener pastures.

"On receiving the information, a special surveillance was coordinated by the corps operatives attached to Tarauni Division and the victims were rescued.”

He also disclosed that one suspect was arrested by the operatives of the corps for keeping the victims in his house, while the two prime suspects were still at large. He explained that the rescued victims included five women, three female children, a boy and four men.

“The rescued victims were on their way to Maiduguri en route to Cameroon for labour exploitation.

“Out of the 13 victims, 10 are from Kano, while three are from Jigawa ” Lawal-Falala said.

The commandant said that the victims would be handed over to the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), for necessary action. He called on residents in the state to be vigilant and report any suspicious activity as the command would continue to ensure a crime-free and safe state.

He called on parents to protect their wards from being exploited and lured into slavery in the name of seeking greener pastures. Similarly, the corps also said that it had arrested one suspect who specialises in stealing tricycles and handsets.

Lawal-Falala said the operatives of the corps arrested the suspect on May 20, in Kano Metropolis.

“Several people have been coming to the command to lodge complaints against the suspect on tricycle theft,” he added.

He said that the suspects would be charged in court upon completion of the investigation. Meanwhile, speaking to newsmen, the suspect said that he normally disguised himself as if he had a fracture on his leg tied with a bandage and boarded a tricycle with his friends.

“Me and my friends will charter a tricycle and, on reaching our destination, we will divert the tricyclist and use our key to steal it.